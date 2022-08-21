Pet of the Week: Remus

This sweetheart is Remus, is a 3-year-old Domestic Short Hair cat with black fur.

Black cats are no longer a sign of bad luck, anyone who takes in this sweet boy would consider themselves the luckiest pet owner in the world. Remus is incredibly nice, loves attention and just wants to be near his person. He loves watching people, getting some loving pets, and exercising on his kitty treadmill. He needs to stay fit somehow, since he's an indoor cat.

Remus is neutered and declawed.

His adoption fee has been sponsored, so this cat is free to adopt from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS.)

August brings "Clear the Shelters" around to YVAS, so adoption excitement is rampant. The shelter also hosts monthly low-cost spay and neuter clinics for the community. Sign ups typically open at the beginning of each month. Their website and Facebook have more information about exact dates and details, but those interested need to make an appointment in person.

YVAS also welcomes donations, whether monetary or otherwise. Currently they are in need of paper towels, wet kitten food, dry kitten food, wet cat food, wet dog food, toys for dogs and cats, leashes collars for dogs and cats and supplies for small animals such as Guinea Pigs and hamsters.

YVAS is located at 1735 Monad Road, Billings MT, 59101. For more information about the shelter, call (406)-294-7387, or visit their website at www.yvas.org. They are closed on Wednesdays, but have open hours starting at noon every other day of the week.