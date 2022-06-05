 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the week: Silver

  • 0
Silver

This handsome dog is Silver, a four-year-old Blue Heeler mix who is looking for his best friend. 

 Courtesy photo

Silver is a male four-year-old Blue Heeler cross who is looking for a new best friend to run around the outdoors with. 

Silver is completely housebroken and loves the security of his crate. Being a young Heeler mix, he will be happiest in a home that stimulates his brain and keeps his body active. Silver has a little familiarity with cats and livestock, so with proper introductions he should get along just fine with other animals. He also enjoys the company of other non-dominant canines, and would love a canine brother or sister. His obedience training could use some fine tuning, he sometimes jumps up on people when he is excited and pulls on his leash. He likes to nudge people with his nose to get their attention. And, in true Heeler fashion, Silver can be a bit mouthy. He's smart, and will soak up any training he is provided.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Silver is the whole package. He is a handsome dog, well mannered, intelligent, a great walking companion, and a dedicated snuggler. He craves human companionship and would do best with someone who is also looking for a best friend. He can be a little snippy with young children, so a home with older children would be best. 

People are also reading…

Silver is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on his vaccinations. 

If you are interested in adopting Silver, please call the Rimrock Humane Society at (406)323-3687 or fill out an online adoption application.

Silver’s adoption fee is $125

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Billings teen reported missing

Billings teen reported missing

Lacee Marie Robinson was last seen May 28 at a residence on Third Avenue South. She was recently diagnosed with a medical condition that makes her prone to illness, according to her family, and the Billings Police Department is investigating her disappearance.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong-Un sends congratulations to Queen over her 70-year reign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News