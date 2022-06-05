Pet of the week: Silver

Silver is completely housebroken and loves the security of his crate. Being a young Heeler mix, he will be happiest in a home that stimulates his brain and keeps his body active. Silver has a little familiarity with cats and livestock, so with proper introductions he should get along just fine with other animals. He also enjoys the company of other non-dominant canines, and would love a canine brother or sister. His obedience training could use some fine tuning, he sometimes jumps up on people when he is excited and pulls on his leash. He likes to nudge people with his nose to get their attention. And, in true Heeler fashion, Silver can be a bit mouthy. He's smart, and will soak up any training he is provided.