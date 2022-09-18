Pet of the Week: Tanka

TANKA – GERMAN SHEPHERD/HUSKY – MALE – 1 YEAR OLD

Tanka is an amazing companion that’s past most of the puppyhood trials and tribulations yet still young enough to be full of silliness and very trainable.

As a young dog, Tanka would fit well in an active home that could teach him all the joys of hiking, camping, and playing in rivers and lakes.

This sweetheart of a dog warms up to people immediately and loves kisses. He does well in public spaces and around cars, people and other animals. He also rides beautifully in vehicles.

It's unknown how he would do with cats. He has been known to get excited about bunnies, so a home with cats might present some challenges if he isn't trained. He may do fine with a canine companion after proper introduction.

Tanka is exuberant in showing affection and does get excited when greeting people. He needs to be trained to not jump on people to say hello. He also could use a bit of leash training to hone his walking skills. This boy has a lot of promise and is going to be a fantastic, loyal companion to the person lucky enough to adopt him.

At his foster home he immediately figured out the doggy door and is going outside to do his business.

He was a little apprehensive going for his first walks in the country likely because he'd never experienced exploring the vast outdoors on leash.

Tanka is still learning the crate routine. He is fine in his crate as long as people are in the room, but he does not want to be left alone. His first day, he didn’t want to go out by himself and would only go outside with his caretaker. Tanka had been abandoned by his original owner for a week so he may just be worried he’s going to be abandoned again.

He is very affectionate.

Tanka is treat-motivated so this will be a bonus in training this smart young dude. He takes his treats gently and doesn’t beg for food from the table.

Tanka is neutered, up to date on vaccinations and will be microchipped prior to his adoption.

If you are interested in adopting Tanka, please fill out an online adoption application:

His adoption fee is $125.