Concrete pouring is under way on the Skyline Trail project on the Rimrocks overlooking Billings on Tuesday. The bicycle and walking trail will connect Zimmerman Park with the bike path through Swords Park and will be paid in part by an $11.6 million federal grant.
Photo: Bike path concrete work under way
- Gazette staff
