Billings Parks and Recreation staff wrap the Community Christmas Tree in lights on Tuesday afternoon. The Black Hills spruce was planed in Community Park in 1931 according to a plaque at the base of the tree. The lights will be turned on Friday evening, December 2.
Just In
Photo: Community Christmas Tree
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Actor Kevin Costner hosts a four-part series on Yellowstone National Park that begins airing on Sunday.
For years, jail administrators in Yellowstone County have been caught in the same vice squeezing detention facilities nationwide. It’s got too many inmates and not enough jailors.
Dylan Troy Jackson, 20, is wanted in federal court following charges of kidnapping and assault.
The circumstances surrounding the man's death remain unknown due to a lack of evidence, park officials said.
After leaving elected office, the 55-year-old formed a band called Corey Stapleton and The Pretty Pirates.
The Breakfast Flakes of Cat Country 102.9, Mark Wilson and Paul Mushaben, brought back Flakesgiving for the 35th year, handing out hundreds of meals to area residents for Thanksgiving.
“We're looking forward. And we're going to learn,” Daines said. “There will be lessons learned certainly from this last cycle. You always learn a lot, and we'll take those lessons learned and apply them going forward.”
Southeast Montana’s Clearwater Wind Project began generating electricity for Puget Sound Energy this month.
The man killed in a hit-and-run on Broadwater Avenue two weeks ago has been identified.
The changes to approving special education bus routes come following Billings residents pointing out that students’ home addresses were identified as bus stops.