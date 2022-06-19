Photo: Father's Day tornado damaged MetraPark 12 years ago

Gazette staff
An aerial view shows the arena at MetraPark after it was heavily damaged by a tornado June 20, 2010.
Locations
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An aerial view shows the arena at MetraPark after it was heavily damaged by a tornado June 20, 2010.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Beartooth Highway between Red Lodge and Cooke City will need extensive repairs after rain fell on the pass' snowpack causing rapid flooding and washing out the highway in at least six places.
Massive rainstorms in the Greater Yellowstone Area Monday had the flooding Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers tearing out bridges and roadways, leaving thousands of people stranded.
Runoff in the Beartooth Mountains turned Rock Creek into a torrent early Monday morning, forcing dozens of residents from their homes and closing secondary highways.
Flood damage closes northern half of Yellowstone National Park for the rest of the summer, including Lamar Valley, Tower Falls and Mammoth Hot Springs.
“This is absolutely crippling for our small communities that rely on so much of the park..."
“This is a nightmare,” said Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock. “There’s no other way to say it.”
After massive river flooding wiped out all roads to Gardiner on Monday, huge crowds of travelers and residents are trapped in the mountain town.
Billings officials will be keeping a close watch on Yellowstone River levels as it reaches it peak height on Tuesday but believe the city should be able to weather it.
Alvarez & Marsal secured a $2.2 million contract in April to stabilize and manage health care facilities run by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
One day after historic flooding raged through Yellowstone and area communities, residents downstream braced for high water.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.