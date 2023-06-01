The Billings Fire Department is fighting a house fire at 213 South 31st Street that was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday. The back of the house was heavily damaged in the fire. Neighbors said the house was abandoned and frequently occupied by transients.
Photo: Fire department on scene of South Side house fire
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brijen Jimohn Fisher was only 18 years old when he pulled out a handgun and shot Thaddeus Merritt, a 22-year-old from Chicago.
A storm that lasted more than 45 minutes dropped hail and up to three or four inches of rain Thursday evening as it swept across much of Golde…
Billings police and fire are on the scene of a 9 p,m. crash with several injuries at 6th Avenue North and North 23rd Street Sunday night.
The 32-year-old, whose name officials have not made public, died in the early hours of May 25 after striking a tree.
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts.