 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photo: Flooded fields along Duck Creek Road

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Duck Creek Road flooding

Charles Fitzpatrick uses a pump to drain a cornfield at Bullseye Ranch along Duck Creek Road following flooding earlier in the week between Laurel and Billings on Friday June 17, 2022. Fitzpatrick said it was fortunate the crop didn’t wash away but that the challenge now is to drain the fields before the corn drowns.

Charles Fitzpatrick uses a pump to drain a cornfield at Bullseye Ranch along Duck Creek Road following flooding earlier in the week between Laurel and Billings on Friday June 17, 2022. Fitzpatrick said it was fortunate the crop didn’t wash away but that the challenge now is to drain the fields before the corn drowns.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Syrian refugees: More than 13 million displaced in conflict

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News