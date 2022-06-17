Charles Fitzpatrick uses a pump to drain a cornfield at Bullseye Ranch along Duck Creek Road following flooding earlier in the week between Laurel and Billings on Friday June 17, 2022. Fitzpatrick said it was fortunate the crop didn’t wash away but that the challenge now is to drain the fields before the corn drowns.
Photo: Flooded fields along Duck Creek Road
Massive rainstorms in the Greater Yellowstone Area Monday had the flooding Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers tearing out bridges and roadways, leaving thousands of people stranded.
The Beartooth Highway between Red Lodge and Cooke City will need extensive repairs after rain fell on the pass' snowpack causing rapid flooding and washing out the highway in at least six places.
Runoff in the Beartooth Mountains turned Rock Creek into a torrent early Monday morning, forcing dozens of residents from their homes and closing secondary highways.
Flood damage closes northern half of Yellowstone National Park for the rest of the summer, including Lamar Valley, Tower Falls and Mammoth Hot Springs.
“This is absolutely crippling for our small communities that rely on so much of the park..."
Red Lodge 'not open for business': Emergency managers urge travelers to stay away, look to clean up and rebuild
“This is a nightmare,” said Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock. “There’s no other way to say it.”
After massive river flooding wiped out all roads to Gardiner on Monday, huge crowds of travelers and residents are trapped in the mountain town.
Billings officials will be keeping a close watch on Yellowstone River levels as it reaches it peak height on Tuesday but believe the city should be able to weather it.
One day after historic flooding raged through Yellowstone and area communities, residents downstream braced for high water.
All entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed Monday due to flooding, rockslides and other "extremely hazardous conditions," the National Park Service announced.