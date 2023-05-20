Oscar Mayer Frankmobile driver Chad Colgrove takes a picture for Kaleb and Kamie Smith in front of Albertsons at 3127 Grand Avenue on Saturday morning. The name of the Wienermobile changed this week to the Frankmobile to promote new beef hot dogs. The vehicle is open for tours and will be at the 3127 and 5317 Grand locations Saturday and Sunday.
Photo: Frankmobile arrives in Billings amid name change
Gazette staff
