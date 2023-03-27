A Red Lodge resident digs out after an April 28, 1984 snowstorm. The National Weather Service is reporting Red Lodge had a 24-hour snowfall of 34 inches in the most recent storm. The record 1-day total is 36" in Oct 1996. The record 2-day total is 60" in Apr 1984.
