 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Photo: One dead one injured in South Side shooting

  • 0
South Side shooting

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting at South 40th and 2nd Avenue South Sunday night. At 3 a.m. Monday Billings police detectives were investigating the scene and crime scene tape surrounded a white passenger car in the middle of the street. A social media post by the department noted that a second man injured in the shooting was located in the 100 block of Hallowell Lane.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting at South 40th and 2nd Avenue South Sunday night. At 3 a.m. Monday Billings police detectives were investigating the scene and crime scene tape surrounded a white passenger car in the middle of the street. A social media post by the department noted that a second man injured in the shooting was located in the 100 block of Hallowell Lane.

0 Comments
0
0
1
1
5

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump defends meeting Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News