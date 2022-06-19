 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Photo: Overnight shooting injures one

  • 0
South 27th Street shooting

Billings police investigate the scene of a shooting on the 200 block of South 27th Street overnight Sunday. According to a social media post from Billings PD, one person was injured and transported to the hospital. The suspect fled on food and was described as a 6 feet tall with slicked back hair and a goatee. 

 LARRY MAYER. Billings Gazette

Billings police investigate the scene of a shooting on the 200 block of South 27th Street overnight Sunday. According to a social media post from Billings PD, one person was injured and transported to the hospital. The suspect fled on food and was described as a 6 feet tall with slicked back hair and a goatee. 

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Drone footage of flood damaged areas around Billing Friday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News