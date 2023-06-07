Deputy mayor Mike Boyett and Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund hand Montana representative Mike Yakawich the remains of 27 residents who died without financial resources at the Riverside Cemetery on Wednesday. The remains were buried in the county owned cemetery.
Photo: Remains of 27 buried at Riverside Cemetery on Wednesday
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sinkhole closes Gabel Road
Zimmerman Trail and other west Billings roads closed due to flooding Saturday morning. Broadwater Avenue between 27th and 32nd Streets West ar…
Tourists who picked up an elk calf and hauled it in their car to the West Yellowstone police station are being investigated.
A man threatening suicide with a gun in the Billings South Side Thursday morning was hospitalized after several hours of negotiations with Bil…
The guilty verdict for Gary Richard Jones, 32, followed testimony from the now 7-year-old girl and her family.