A Billings Public Works crew tries to stabilize a sinkhole on the 2600 block of Gabel Road where floodwater is eating away the road.
Tourists who picked up an elk calf and hauled it in their car to the West Yellowstone police station are being investigated.
A man threatening suicide with a gun in the Billings South Side Thursday morning was hospitalized after several hours of negotiations with Bil…
Zimmerman Trail and other west Billings roads closed due to flooding Saturday morning. Broadwater Avenue between 27th and 32nd Streets West ar…
The guilty verdict for Gary Richard Jones, 32, followed testimony from the now 7-year-old girl and her family.
Billings police and fire are on the scene of a 9 p,m. crash with several injuries at 6th Avenue North and North 23rd Street Sunday night.
