Billings police investigate a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of South 31st Street Monday morning. A teenage boy was found with a single gunshot wound and several juveniles have been detained according to a social media post from the department. The teen was transported to the hospital.
top story
Photo: Teen boy shot on South 31st Street
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The underlying charges connected to the warrant are criminal child endangerment related to methamphetamine use and negligent homicide. The hom…
One man was arrested after a physical altercation occurred between a professor and a student at McDonald Hall at the MSU Billings campus on Th…
Robert Edward Bare, a Billings man, died of blunt for injuries after his motorcycle collided with a minivan Saturday.
The Matador Ranch has a story to tell reflecting a historic transition.
The killing of bison was extensive this winter because deep snow and extended cold weather forced as many as 1,600 bison to migrate outside th…