Burlington Northern track crews rebuild railroad tracks near Acton with new ties as a snow storm arrives in the area on Wednesday. Many parts of the state were socked by fast-falling wet, spring snow, including more than 2 feet that dropped Tuesday night and Wednesday morning on Lewistown. Snow fell on Billings for much of Wednesday with no accumulation. Rain and intermittent snow showers will continue through Friday before sunshine and warmer weather return this weekend in Billings, according to the National Weather Service.