Dwight Welch opens the Transgender Day of Remembrance and vigil at MSU Billings on Monday. The event, hosted by MSU Billings student organizations, United Campus Ministries and OUT honored lives lost in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.
Photo: Transgender vigil at MSU Billings
- Gazette staff
