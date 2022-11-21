 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photo: Transgender vigil at MSU Billings

  • 0
Shooting vigil

Dwight Welch opens the Transgender Day of Remembrance and vigil at MSU Billings on Monday. The event, hosted by MSU Billings student organizations, United Campus Ministries and OUT honored lives lost in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Dwight Welch opens the Transgender Day of Remembrance and vigil at MSU Billings on Monday. The event, hosted by MSU Billings student organizations, United Campus Ministries and OUT honored lives lost in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

1 in 3 people admit they have never built a snowman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News