Volunteers unload Christmas trees to be sold at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. The annual sale is a fundraiser for the Knights of Columbus and go on sale on Friday, November 25 at noon. Other sale days are Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to organizer Kevin Holland, there is a nationwide shortage of trees and their inventory is lower than recent years.
Photo: Unloading Christmas trees at St. Bernard's
- Gazette staff
