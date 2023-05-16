Gazette staff
A flock of wild turkeys stops traffic on North 27th Street Tuesday morning.
Construction has started on the Inner Belt Loop at the top of Zimmerman Trail
City council voted unanimously on April 24 to allow the project to proceed with conditions to be met before final plans are approved.
Police find man with gunshot wound on Phyllis Lane.
The conservation easement permanently limits residential and commercial development on the Paradise Valley Ranch while allowing agriculture an…
More than 100 feet into the pipe and about four feet underground, the dog got stuck.
