Police look for man connected to suspicious death in Lewistown

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected in a suspicious death in Lewistown.

An arrest warrant for deliberate homicide was issued for Douglas John Foster, 47.

A resident in the 100 block of Crystal Drive called police dispatch at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday seeking medical help for a gunshot wound, said Lewistown Police Officer Steve Fanning in a press release.

When officers arrived they found a 52-year-old man dead.

“Foul play” is suspected, Fanning said.

Foster was seen leaving the area in a 1995 green Toyota Tacoma flatbed truck with Montana license plate 8-31182A.

The man is possibly armed and should not be approached if spotted, police said. Anyone seeing him should call 911. Anyone with information on Foster are advised to call the Lewistown Police Department at 406-535-1800, or call anonymously at the Central Montana Crimestoppers line at 406-538-2746.

