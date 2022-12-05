Police patrols stepped up at West High following shooting threat

Classes will continue as normal at West High School but with more police personnel on school grounds after a threat against the school was found written on a bathroom stall last week.

In a message posted on social media Monday, Billings school administrators said that while an investigation into the incident continues, nothing has been found so far to substantiate the threat. Administrators also said the school will continue to operate under standard safety protocols along with an increased police presence.

On Nov. 30, a large swastika and a message reading “December 7th, 2022 Billings West High will be shot up,” written with a black pen was discovered by students and school faculty. Parents were immediately notified of the incident upon its discovery and police began an investigation.

Despite the precautionary measure, students and parents are still encouraged to report any new information regarding the incident to police at 406-657-8200.