Billings police officers respond to a man on the roof of the Harvest Counseling Center in downtown Billings Friday. Police surrounded the building at 1320 Division Street about 3 p.m. to talk the man down.
Police respond to man on roof in downtown Billings
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.