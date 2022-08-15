Police shot man after he allegedly grabbed gun in waistband, ignored dozens of commands

A single police officer shot a man one time Friday night after he ignored 73 commands from police and grabbed a gun in his waistband, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said Monday. The unidentified man is in a "critical, but stable" condition in the hospital and has not been arrested.

Billings police went to the 1800 block of Sixth Street West Friday night to investigate a report of domestic violence, the chief said Monday morning at a press conference. A call to 911 said a woman had fled from her "highly intoxicated" boyfriend to her neighbor's home. The caller said they could hear the man destroying the home next door. Initially two officers arrived to investigate and were told the man had gone silent for sometime and that a loaded gun was in the house.

Soon after a single gunshot rang out from the apartment and police moved the neighbors and the victim to safety while dispatch was called and officers surged on the location and cordoned the building. Eventually, the man came out on the porch with a cellphone in hand and began to walk away from police, St. John said. The cops began ordering the man to stop or get down as he allegedly continued to ignore them. The man turned to walk backwards away from police and officers saw he had a gun in his waistband.

St. John said at this point the man allegedly began making "suicidal" comments and allegedly told police he would pull the gun from his waistband. The man kept reaching at his waist but never touched the gun, St. John said. Police then instructed him to stop moving, throw up his hands, get on the ground and not touch the weapon.

The suspect then made a series of grabs at his waist. Three times he touched his waistband without grabbing the gun before grabbing it on the fourth time and beginning to pull, said St. John.

"73 times he was given those orders and he failed to comply," he said.

BPD Officer Ryland Nelson shot the man once in the abdomen and he dropped the gun. Police applied first aid and the suspect was taken to the hospital where he remains. He was carrying a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, according to St. John.

St. John praised the restraint from his officers saying they, "made every attempt to resolve this," and they gave dozens of commands before finally shooting the man.

"Despite our best efforts," St. John added, "we continue to deal with domestic and gun violence."

The Chief of Police lamented the growing violent crime and that attempts to address the issue have not borne fruit. He did praise the outcome though by pointing out no "citizens or officers" were injured in the shooting.

St. John also highlighted the mental health aspect of the shooting saying this was the third police shooting this year where "suicide by cop" had factored into the event.

"We are mindful of this trend and we are working on techniques to mitigate," he said. "At the end of the day, our number one priority is public safety, officer safety and trying to get people the help that they need."

As of Monday, Officer Nelson was on administrative leave and the shooting was being investigated by BPD detectives and investigators from the state's Division of Criminal Investigation. Body cams were on during the shooting and St. John said investigators were reviewing all available footage of the event and were combing over a "significant amount of forensic evidence."