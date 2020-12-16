Political redistricting chair appointed by state Supreme Court

Montana tribal attorney Maylinn Smith was selected as chair of the state political Districting and Apportionment Committee, Wednesday by Montana’s Supreme Court.
The selection comes as Montana awaits U.S. Census data and a possible second U.S. House district.
Smith, an associate professor at the University of Montana Law School, civil prosecutor for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, replaces Sheila Stearns, who resigned from the committee because of health issues.
It’s the five-member Districting and Apportionment Committee that draws Montana’s legislative districts for the coming decade based on population estimates from the latest U.S. Census. The chairman serves as the tie breaker for a membership that intentionally includes two Republicans and two Democrats. Because of this deciding role, the chairman selection is scrutinized.
Smith, who was appointed unanimously by the Montana Supreme Court, said her goal was to avoid breaking ties by building consensus among the four partisan members.
“I view this as someone who can facilitate a good process and recognize the strengths of each of the committee members, and appreciate the differences in viewpoint,” Smith said. “Because to me, that’s how you reach fair resolution, to be able to listen to both sides. I can do that. I’ve done that my entire life.”
There were objections by Republican members of the committee, Dan Stusek and Jeff Essmann, about the limited search for a new chairman by the Supreme Court. The solicitation was limited to publications read mostly by attorneys and no one else, Essmann said. The two Republicans asked the Court to delay the decision and advertise the chairmanship more broadly.
The U.S. Census population count has been delayed by the pandemic, which means there should be more time to select a chairman. In non-pandemic times, the U.S. Census would be delivered for certification Dec. 31, giving states an early look at population figures and whether changes to U.S. House representation were likely.
Support Local Journalism
Clobbered by COVID-19 challenges, including travel restrictions, the U.S. Census Bureau revealed in November that it wouldn’t have the results ready by year’s end. The bureau estimated that results would come sometime after Jan. 26, or a week into the Biden presidency.
Recently, Montana’s political Districting and Apportionment Committee was advised that certification was still on track for late January, possibly February. The earliest that states would be informed by Congress about House district changes would be late April, with some state’s not being notified until midyear.
“I wouldn’t say we’re totally in the dark. The Census Bureau today did come out with very vague population estimates for the United States as a whole,” said Dan Stusek, a Republican member of the state Districting and Apportionment Committee. “We’re hoping to have more information on Dec. 31, with regard to state-by-state population estimates. But, even then we don’t expect them to have finalized apportionment numbers.”
Apportionment numbers use a specific formula. Those numbers won’t be available until Jan. 20 at the earliest, Stusek estimated.
There have been signs that Montana’s population has increased enough to warrant a second House district. The state’s population before the Census was estimated to be larger than Rhode Island’s, which has the two House districts with the smallest population. Montana’s at-large district is the most populated district in the nation. But, if that district was divided in half, its portions would have to be larger than Rhode Island’s. There are only 435 House districts, which means for Montana to pick up a second district another state will have to lose a district.
Montana had 87,075 more voters in the 2020 general election than Rhode Island did, although Montana’s 73.1% turnout was also better than Rhode Island’s 65.7%. Montana’s lone U.S. House race drew 601,509 voters. By comparison, Rhode Island’s two House races drew a combined 488,417 voters.
Joe Lamson, a committee member appointed by the Democratic leadership in the Montana Legislature, was eyeing the Montana’s record voter turnout in the general election. He was thinking participation supported Montana’s argument for a second district.
By the end of the month, the population projections report from the American Community Survey should provide a fresh look at how Montana’s population compares to other states, Lamson said. The ACS is a Census survey providing detailed population and housing information.
It’s been 30 years since Montana lost its second House district to the 1990 Census. Before that count, the state was divided into east and west House districts. The east district was reliably Republican. The west district was reliably Democratic.
Montana would be the first state to regain a House seat after being designated an at-large district.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!