Political redistricting chair appointed by state Supreme Court

There were objections by Republican members of the committee, Dan Stusek and Jeff Essmann, about the limited search for a new chairman by the Supreme Court. The solicitation was limited to publications read mostly by attorneys and no one else, Essmann said. The two Republicans asked the Court to delay the decision and advertise the chairmanship more broadly.

The U.S. Census population count has been delayed by the pandemic, which means there should be more time to select a chairman. In non-pandemic times, the U.S. Census would be delivered for certification Dec. 31, giving states an early look at population figures and whether changes to U.S. House representation were likely.

Clobbered by COVID-19 challenges, including travel restrictions, the U.S. Census Bureau revealed in November that it wouldn’t have the results ready by year’s end. The bureau estimated that results would come sometime after Jan. 26, or a week into the Biden presidency.

Recently, Montana’s political Districting and Apportionment Committee was advised that certification was still on track for late January, possibly February. The earliest that states would be informed by Congress about House district changes would be late April, with some state’s not being notified until midyear.