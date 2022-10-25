Portland General Electric buys into Montana wind farm

Portland General Electric is buying a share of Montana’s largest wind farm, the company said Tuesday, announcing a deal that will keep the utility generating electricity in Montana beyond the closure of Colstrip Power Plant.

The Oregon utility is acquiring a 208-megawatt ownership share in Clearwater Wind, a 750 MW wind farm developed by Florida-based NextEra. The project is located about 33 miles northwest of Miles City. Portland General Electric will also buy 103 MW from the wind farm under a Purchase Power Agreement with NextEra. The utility expects to begin drawing power from Clearwater at the end of 2023.

In an earnings call, Portland General Electric CEO Maria Pope called the Clearwater acquisition a $415 million investment, one that would help position PGE for a state required transition away from coal power. Oregon and Washington utilities face deadlines to stop serving customers with electricity from coal-fired power plants. The first deadline, Washington’s is just three years away and Colstrip owners doing business in those states have coalesced around a December 2025 exit from the power plant. Seventy percent of Colstrip’s power is committed to customers in the Pacific Northwest.

“This is a significant step forward in our clean energy transition,” Pope told investors, “as the renewable energy generated at Clearwater complements our long-term plans to remove the remaining coal generation from our portfolio. PGE’s capital investment in Clearwater is projected to be $415 million. And, the facility is projected to come online by the end of 2023… PGE has been on the forefront of the energy transition for years. We could not be more excited about the great opportunities that we see ahead.”

It was the second time in a month that PGE had highlighted a partnership with NextEra. At the end of September, the utility commissioned a “first-in-the-nation” wind, solar and battery complex in near Lexington, Oregon. The Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility is a 350 MW project. Similar to Clearwater, PGE will own a minority capacity share in the facility, about a third, and purchase power from NextEra too.

Portland General Electric is the second Colstrip owner from the Pacific Northwest to contract with Clearwater Wind. Half of the project is scheduled to come online by the end of the year with Colstrip stakeholder Puget Sound Energy under 20-year contract for the first 350 MW of capacity.

Colstrip and Clearwater are connected by not only carbon pollution laws requiring Pacific Northwest utilities to green up, but also by transmission capacity. At the start of 2020, Colstrip owners Talen Energy and PSE shut down Colstrip Units 1 and 2, which the companies said were no longer economical. The companies split ownership of the two units. The closure took 614 MW of coal power from the Colstrip Transmission System, which benefited Clearwater.

Puget Sound Energy spokesperson Andrew Padula said Tuesday that the Clearwater portion committed to PSE is expected to start spinning in mid-November.

In Oregon, environmental groups have persistently requested that PGE include Montana renewable energy projects in the company’s 20-year integrated resources plans, which are filed every other year with Oregon’s utility commission. In those published plans, PGE had game-planned for a wind farm coupled with a pumped storage hydropower facility — basically an arrangement of the two ponds, one elevated, that exchange water pumped uphill by wind turbines and released downward to generate hydropower when needed. That hypothetical facility was described as located in the Crazy Mountains, and sounded a lot like Gordon Butte, a project years in the making and currently undeveloped.

Similarly, Avista Corp, a Spokane-based utility with Colstrip ownership has identified Montana wind energy as the most economic resource for complying with clean energy laws in Washington. Although Avista had indicated in resource planning that it could begin acquiring 300 MW of Montana wind, from 2023 to 2028, the utility has made no announcements and hasn’t identified a source.

One little discussed incentive for Colstrip owners to invest in Montana renewables is transmission. Each Pacific Northwest owner of Colstrip Power Plant — Avista Corp, PacifiCorp, PGE and PSE — owns a capacity share of the Colstrip Transmission line. The cost associated with maintaining the line, cannot be passed onto customers unless the line is used and necessary to serve those customers. Washington climate change law requires that the transmission system for Colstrip be put to use by other non-coal-burning resources by 2026, or that it be taken out of the base rates customers pay.

Montana wind power is considered complementary to wind projects in the Columbia River Basin because output peaks at different times of the year, specifically in the winter when Montana wind is peaking. In earlier interviews, NextEra officials said the Clearwater will produce electricity at maximum capacity about 40% of the time over a year, but will spin about 80% of the time at some capacity.

Although Clearwater is coal country, the project won regulatory approval with public backing, including the support of Colstrip’s state legislator, in part because the royalties and taxes paid by Clearwater are beneficial to property owners and the three counties that have portions of the wind farm. Royalty payouts to landowners over 30 years are estimated at $226 million. Property taxes to Custer, Garfield and Rosebud counties are expected to be $217 million over the same period.

There are 269 turbines to the 150,000-acre Clearwater project, each with blades that are 210-feet long.