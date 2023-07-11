In the years leading up to the June 24th bridge collapse that sent railcars of hot sulfur and asphalt into the longest free flowing river in the lower 48 states, the Yellowstone River was shifting dramatically.

Satellite images of the site taken over the past 25 years show the river’s approach to the bridge, located 6 miles southeast of Reed Point, had shifted from perpendicular to the main bridge line, to 135 degrees.

A Federal Railroad Administration investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing. Montana Rail Link is preparing to replace a piling that sunk at the center of the collapse, expecting a return to service in “weeks, not months.”

"Pier condition and overall impacts from waterways, are key components of Montana Rail Link's bridge inspection process. Through this inspection process, MRL makes modifications or takes preventive measures necessary to our physical plant to be able to safely move freight, while meeting or exceeding all federally required safety standards,” said MRL spokesperson Andy Garland in an email. “This same approach, along with review from subject matter expert engineering and construction firms, will be taken as bridge construction efforts continue."

MRL provided no answers to questions posed by the Billings Gazette about the changing river channel. Garland warned that “readers should not necessarily be led to assume any cause of the derailment until a full investigation is completed.”

Several experts have raised the issue of river flows scouring away the bedrock supporting MRL’s bridge pillars. In an interview with the Associated Press, Robert Bea, a forensic engineer nicknamed the “master of disaster” for his investigations of major engineering failures, including the 2010 Deepwater Horizon marine oil spill, said repeated years of high river flows create a “high likelihood of a structural or foundation failure that could act as a trigger to initiate the accident.”

Similarly, in an interview with Engineering News Record Mountain States, bridge engineer Yanling Leng of IMEG Corp. said 60% of all bridge failures are attributed to river scouring.

Another bridge analyst, engineer Richard Fish, of Cornwall, England, told New Civil Engineer that it was hard to imagine a train running on a straight stretch of track derailing and collapsing a bridge. Fish said if the missing pillar at the center of the collapse had been moving because of river scour, then it likely twisted the bridge track, causing the train to derail.

The Yellowstone has seen substantial changes in recent years. The river washed out bridges and homes and roads in 2022 when heavy rain on spring mountain snow triggered a natural disaster, leading to a rare shutdown of Yellowstone National Park, as well as intense flooding and road destruction in the Stillwater River drainage, which flows into the Yellowstone River a few miles downriver from the collapsed bridge.

Satellite imagery of the bridge site recorded over 25 years shows notable change in the way the Yellowstone approaches the crossings before 2022. Specifically, between 2013 and 2021, the Yellowstone River erased most of a 13-acre farm parcel the river once bordered on two sides. The land, anchored by cottonwood and Russian olive trees, formed the inside angle of a dogleg that lined up the Yellowstone River for a head-on approach with a collection of bridges built in a section of the river channel was not only narrow, but also fairly girded with riprap.

Locals had nicknamed this stretch of Yellowstone “twin bridges” after two steel bridges that ran parallel to each other across the Yellowstone. The older of the two bridges, used for automobiles, was removed in May 2021, after inspection revealed a large hole and crumbling concrete in the bridge pilings.

The second bridge was managed by Montana Rail Link and was considered sound until the morning of June 24, when 11 railcars, some hauling petroleum asphalt, others hauling sulfur, plunged into the river when the bridge collapsed. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 350,000 to 500,000 pounds of petroleum asphalt was dumped in the river.

Friday, EPA said about 35,000 tons of the sticky, taffy-like asphalt has been recovered. There have been early reports of dead wildlife.

Karin Boyd has made a career out of studying Montana rivers. The geomorphologist said a river that no longer approaches things like bridge pillars head on can increase river scour. Bridge pilings are typically designed to meet the river’s current like the prow of a ship. When current approaches from a side angle, the scour can be more intense.

In this reach of the Yellowstone, river movement over times has been significant, as has the efforts to stop the river movement riprap, most of which is either owned by the railroad of the state, according to a 2015 study commissioned by the Yellowstone Conservation District.

“The river has been extremely dynamic in this reach, and over a thousand feet of bank armor has been flanked since 2001. Since 1950, numerous areas have experienced over 500 feet of bank movement,” according to the study authored by river consultant Warren Kellogg.

It’s that side movement that’s given the Yellowstone stretches of sediment, where cottonwoods are seeded in the areas clear of competing plant life, Boyd said. It’s the cottonwoods that naturally make the riverbanks erosion resistant.

Ther river is also moving downward, carving deeper trenches in the river bottom particularly where it’s been constrained. River energy unconstrained that might relocate a bank will instead power downward, carving a deeper channel.

Few people have Boyd’s understanding of how riprap and other structures have affected the Yellowstone. She helped map the river for the Yellowstone Conservation District a few years ago, in the process identifying more than 130 miles of riprap on the Yellowstone’s banks. One of the findings of that work is that the Yellowstone had lost 90 miles of side channels. As a result, more of the river is traveling down a main, deepening trough.

Those deep-river changes, like scouring, can be hard to monitor. For example, in 2011 when the Exxon’s Silvertip pipeline burst in the Yellowstone River downstream from Laurel, it came as surprise to pipeline inspectors because acoustic pipe inspections seven months earlier indicated the pipe was buried 8 feet below the river bottom. The pipeline laid bare on the river bottom when it burst that July, spilling 42,000 gallons of oil into the river.

Again in 2015 inspectors were surprised when a Bridger Pipeline Co. line burst in the Yellowstone River several miles upstream from Glendive. The pipeline was thought to be buried 8 feet below the riverbed, but a 50-foot length was bare on the river bottom then the rupture dumped almost 40,000 gallons of oil into the river.

The river not only scours holes in riverbeds, but it also fills them, which makes the change harder to detect, Boyd said. In a year of persistent high spring flows, like this year, a river might mine a hole in the bedrock of the riverbed, but later fill that hole in with silt. By sight inspection, the scour might be hard to detect in the fall, or early spring before the start of runoff.

There would be more certainty about whether the integrity of structures in the river is sound, said Dan Picton, a former railroad worker whose experience with scour prompted lead to a post-retirement business making simple devices to detect scouring on rail routes.

“I was an engineer for BNSF. I was working for them as a brakeman out in Yakima in 1978 and there was a washout of an irrigation canal that took out all the ballast. The track was suspended in midair,” Picton said.

Railroads have for decades used detection systems that turn track signals red whenever there’s a break in the line, Picton said. But in the case of the bridge washout, where the track was intact, the signals stayed green.

He started working on a simple device about 18-inches that could be buried in the earth beneath the railbed but use the same tract detection system to change the signal lights when something goes wrong under the track. Picton Ballast Movement Detectors are made in Hamilton.

Engineers know where there are areas of caution along a route, Picton said. There’s a timeline document for each route that tells an engineer where to proceed slowly based on historic pre-identified risks along a route. In most cases there’s isn’t a real-time warning system.

An old rail engineer who once ran Montana routes between Missoula and Spokane, or Whitefish to Spokane, Picton said what the Montana Rail Link routes need is positive train control, something that Congress in 2008 required Class I railroads to install.

Positive train control can slow or stop trains to avoid train-to-train collisions, or derailments caused by excessive speed. The technology can also slow trains headed into sensitive areas. Picton said PTC could be wired to avoid breaks in the track or problems with ballast or bridges.

Coincidentally, the BNSF will take control of Montana Rail Link operations at the start of 2024. The transition from Class II MRL to Class 1 BNSF should include positive rail control on routes currently run by MRL.

The MRL routes are busy. In 2020, Montana Rail Link ran 497,084 carloads across Montana lines, according to its most recent annual report to the Montana Public Service Commission.