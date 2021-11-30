Prospectors hitting the gas in north-central Montana hoping to strike helium

But helium is in demand and the high price point favors giving Montana a serious look. The non-renewable gas is as critical as rare earth minerals in some applications. Brain scanners use helium for cooling, with magnetic imaging accounting for a third of helium consumption. It is the gas used in semiconductor manufacturing. In liquid form, helium is -452 degrees and used for cooling in nuclear reactors. It’s used in missile guidance systems, welding equipment and neon lasers.

The United States has for years been the world’s largest helium producer, accounting for more than 40% of production, and 52% of the word’s helium reserves. That data comes from the U.S. Geological Survey.

But helium production hasn’t kept up with demand for nearly two decades, as manufacturing of electronics has scaled up. That persistent helium shortage has kept prices high even as the other products like natural gas or oil have been on a market price rollercoaster.

“It used to be helium was anywhere from up to $100 mcf, per million cubic feet. In the last year and bit, I think it's shot up to about $250. It is all based on supply and demand,” said Nadaraju.