Public Service Commissioner O'Donnell violated ethics laws, commissioner says

Montana Public Service Commissioner Tony O’Donnell broke state ethics laws by using his government office to shoot campaign commercials and faces a $2,000 fine.

The order comes from state Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan who found that O’Donnell on more than one occasion used government resources in his ads, namely his political office as a campaign ad set, as well as the state Public Service Commission seal on his on campaign material. The seal implies the state endorses O’Donnell for a second term, which it can’t, Mangan said.

In an email, O’Donnell told Mangan the violation was “purely technical, inadvertent.,” stating “I filmed a video at my office at the PSC, the office was simply used as a backdrop. . . No PSC supplies, resources, staff, or equipment was used.”

Mangan said O’Donnell, a Billings Republican who as a public service commissioner sets utility rates, among other things, should have known better.