Billings Public Schools have some exceptional young students, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be pushed further.

Enter the Quest Program, School District 2’s gifted and talented program for elementary students across its 22 schools that has continued to grow over the years. Since it was introduced to the district in 2018, Quest has provided students who demonstrate exceptional academic abilities additional learning opportunities outside of the regular public school curriculum through unique projects and local collaborations.

This has included a photography exhibition, students creating their own board games and even designing a new playground at Primrose Park with Billings Parks and Recreation. The program recently expanded to approximately 400 students into three separate components for K-1, 2-3, and 4-5 grade students to work on different study units at different locations.

This year, K-1 grade students focused on developing thinking skills at their respective elementary schools while 2-3 students learned advanced concepts centered around human brain function and skeletal system at Miles Avenue and 4-5 kids focused on photography at Broadwater.

Seven teachers and one liaison select and develop these lesson plans on a year-to-year basis to bolster the students’ intellectual curiosity, independence, and responsibility while also encouraging originality and creativity.

“Our goal in Quest is to find a unit of study that is both unfamiliar and high interest to the students,” 2-3 grade teacher Annette Julian said. “Ultimately, the material is the vehicle we use to teach the core competencies we want students to understand.”

Monday, the 2-3 grade students presented their study exhibition entitled, “Understanding our Skeleton: Brain, Body and Bones” at Montana State University Billings to a crowd of nearly 400. Across two sessions, over 140 students presented mastery of material to parents and local experts on the three primary parts of the brain and their functions along with the skeletal system, how to identify a bone fracture and applying a prosthetic limb to an amputee.

Along with advanced studies, the program also teaches communication skills like maintaining eye contact and answering strangers' questions. In the case of the second and third graders, these strangers included an anatomy professor, a neuroscientist, an occupational therapist, and physical therapist among those in attendance.

“It’s important that they have an authentic audience to present to and really demonstrate everything that they’ve learned.” 2-3 teacher Erin Augustine said. “Because these are the local experts in our community.”

Attendees remarked how “well prepared” the students were and that they could tell “they had knowledge beyond notes.”

Despite the advanced material presented to the students on top of their regular schoolwork within a relatively short span, they've been consistently receptive over the years. Teacher attribute the positive attitudes to their approach that incorporates songs, skits, videos with hands-on activities. They added that the regular meetings with students from other schools have resulted in additional friendships they likely wouldn't have otherwise.

"They love it," Augustine said of the students. "They just take in everything in front of them like sponges."

Quest is primarily grant-funded, but the 4-5 grade cohort's photography presentation “Billings in Vision and Verse” will also act as a local fundraiser to grow the program further. The exhibit will be held at Rimrock Mall March 23, 6 p.m. to 7. The teachers will then begin evaluating their students before testing for future students in April.

All students in the district will be screened for the program using a cognitive abilities test where those scoring 95% or higher being accepted. Outside of this grade, students who regularly grade high in similar metrics can be referred to the program by their teacher.

The steep qualifications are meant to find students who will be inevitably challenged by the program's material, with the expectation that they learn to meet the challenge.

“We want them to be on the verge of frustrated so that they learn how to work through it,” Julian said. ”This program is really about building stamina and perseverance.”