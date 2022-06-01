'Raucous, bawdy, and a lot of fun': The death of Margot Liberty is a loss for culture and Native scholarship

With the passing of Dr. Margot Liberty at age 89, the town of Sheridan, Wyoming, lost one of its most colorful citizens and the state of Montana lost one of its greatest cross-cultural (Indians and cowboys) brokers and boosters. And, the nation lost a major scholar of the Plains Indians (the Cheyenne in particular) and chronicler of a previous age when Native American culture-bearers and non-Indian scholars could work hand-in-hand to recover and restore tribal heritages.

Raucous, bawdy, enthusiastic and simply a lot of fun on the personal side, but serious, scholarly, and ferociously loyal to the Cheyenne tribe on the professional side, Liberty was one of those rare passionate cultural historians who knew firsthand and respected both the state’s Indian and non-Indian traditions. An acclaimed anthropologist, historian and knowledgeable in archaeology, Liberty’s work with the Cheyenne historian John Stands-in-Timber taught her to be an ethnohistorian while her personal experience and fascination for ranching culture made her proficient as a western folklorist as well.

Having known her since 1962, when she was a fervent assistant ranger on the Custer Battlefield roster, over the years I read with fascination her classic work on Cheyenne personality (the life history of Stands in Timber, “Cheyenne Memories,” which was later partnered by her “Working Cowboy: Recollections of Ray Holmes”). That was followed by her penetrating, personally-experienced essays on Cheyenne ritual and spirituality, and her major overview with renowned Plains Indian scholar Raymond DeMallie, “Anthropology on the Great Plains.”

And then I became a full-on fan with her lesser known, pioneering collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution’s legendary director of ethnology, William Sturtevant, and her illuminating introduction to their co-edited collection of personal profiles by eminent non-Indian scholars of the most prominent of their American Indian collaborators, who in past anthropological parlance have often been demeaned as “informants,” but whom Liberty and Sturtevant insisted on dignifying as “intellectuals” in their own right.

After inviting a host of the nation’s most prominent American Indian scholars to present papers describing their closest native co-workers (“teachers” would be a more apt description) for the 1975 annual meeting of the American Ethnological Society, they selected 17 of these papers for publication. That work, “American Indian Intellectuals of the Nineteenth and Early Twentieth Centuries,” became an instant success and remains in print.

Hailing from demanding stock – her biographer father won the Pulitzer Prize in 1932 for his life of Theodore Roosevelt. Among her mother’s books on the American west is the classic, “We Pointed Them North” – she met their challenge and some might argue outdistanced them with her capacious approach to the multi-cultural realities of frontier life and spirit, a frontier that Liberty, as a woman, a one-time ranch wife, a grade-school teacher, a scholar and author, and a friend to many, always tried to celebrate as an intrinsic part of the contemporary West. As the librarian of the Crow Tribe commented upon learning of her passing, “One of a kind, we will not see her like again.”

— Peter Nabokov is the author of “Two Leggings: The Making of a Crow Warrior” and is retired from the UCLA Department of World Arts and Cultures and the American Indian Studies Program.

