Recommendation to charge Trump gets subdued response from Montana delegation

The Jan. 6 Committee’s recommendation that former President Donald Trump face charges for the 2021 riot at the Capitol received a measured response from Montana’s congressional delegation, with Republicans indicating they were moving on.

The bipartisan select committee voted Monday to recommended four criminal charges against Trump, who carried the Montana vote by wide margins in 2016 and 2020. Specifically, the recommended charges were conspiring to defraud the United States, obstruction, inciting or assisting insurrection, and conspiring to make a false statement.

None of Montana’s congressional members were very outspoken about the ruling. Three of them are likely to be making announcements about the state’s 2024 U.S. Senate race in the coming weeks.

“The Senator believes this has been a partisan process from the beginning and Montanans are more concerned with the inflation, border and energy crises facing them this winter,” said Rachel Dumpke, a spokesperson for Republican Sen. Steve Daines.

Similar to Daines, incoming U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who will represent western Montana, dismissed the select committee’s work as partisan and said the House focus belonged elsewhere.

“A shameful partisan charade with an overdose of Trump derangement syndrome,” said Zinke, a Republican and former Interior secretary under Trump. “I look forward to tackling the real issues of out-of-control spending, high inflation and securing our border.”

Rosendale, who previously called the select committee’s investigation a witch hunt, didn’t respond. As the House select committee prepared to meet, Rosendale was on cable news arguing against Republicans giving current Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy the job of House speaker. Rosendale is one of five Republicans opposed to promoting McCarthy. Trump has endorsed McCarthy for the job.

The Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol disrupted congressional certification of the 2021 election lost by Trump. Trump, who continues to falsely say the election was rigged against him, urged members of Congress to reject electors from states Trump lost. He also falsely suggested that his vice president, Mike Pence, had the power to reject the outcome.

Rosendale voted to reject the results from states Trump said were rigged. The Montana Representative said there were “widespread, credible allegations of fraud and irregularities in many states.”

Daines indicated before the certification that he would be rejecting some states and calling for an audit of the 2020 election. He changed his mind after the riot.

Neither Daines nor Rosendale supported impeaching Trump in proceedings following the riot.

Monday, Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, said the decision whether to prosecute Trump belongs to the Department of Justice.

"What happened on Jan. 6, 2021 was an unprecedented attack on our Democracy and I believe those responsible must be held accountable,” Tester said. “The decision about whether or not to prosecute based on referrals from the Jan. 6th Committee after its bipartisan, transparent investigation will be up to the Department of Justice."

Nationally, Republicans are coming away from the 2022 election without enough wins to flip a narrowly divided Senate and only narrowly gained control of the House, this after predicting a “red wave” of Republican victories in the general election. At November’s end, the Republican National Committee announced it would conduct an election autopsy. Some key figures in the party were blaming Trump, including Senate Leader Mitch McConnell who blamed Trump-aligned candidates for the underperformance.

In Montana, the 2022 election cycle began with Republicans touting Trump endorsements. Both Rosendale and Zinke put their Trump endorsements on the table early before the primary election, a stark contrast to Monday’s subdued reaction to criminal charges being recommended against the former president.

Both Rosendale and Zinke are likely candidates for Tester’s Senate seat in 2024. Tester said on the Dec. 11 episode of “Meet the Press” that it remains undecided whether he’ll be on the ballot, although he is registered to run.

A concerted pivot away from Trump by Republican Senate candidates in 2024 would come as Daines directs the National Republican Senatorial Committee.