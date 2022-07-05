Recount coming in Public Service Commission primary

There will be a recount in the Montana Public Service Commission Republican primary to represent Lewis and Clark County and the Flathead Valley.

Montana Secretary of State Christie Jacobsen announced Tuesday that PSC district 5 counties, Flathead, Lake, Teton, and Lewis and Clark will recount the ballots as requested by candidate Derek Skees.

Skees trailed Ann Bukacek in the primary by 87 votes. Because his margin of defeat was less than one quarter of one percent of the total votes cast, Skees was allowed to challenge the results following the official canvass. He told supporters on Facebook a few weeks ago that he wouldn't have to pay for the recount because of the tight margin.

Rarely do election outcomes change following a recount. In this case, Skees is just three votes below the recount threshold. Flathead County announced Tuesday that it will recount its PSC ballots at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The PSC regulates monopolies, more specifically the state’s largest utilities NorthWestern Energy and MDU. In that capacity, the PSC affects the household budgets of more than 400,000 Montana utility customers. Those customers are legally recognized as “captive,” meaning they lack the free-market choice of shopping around for a better deal.

The commission is charged with assuring captive customers have reasonably priced, reliable electric and natural gas service, while assuring utilities receive a fixed rate of return.

Bukacek was a bit of a surprise winner in a four-way Republican primary. The Flathead physician had never run for office previously. She faced Skees, a twice-elected state legislator from Kalispell who has previous experience as a PSC and statewide candidate. Joe Dooling, of Helena, a candidate for U.S. House in 2020 was also on the ballot, finishing third. Dean Crabb, another Kalispell resident and newcomer, finished fourth.

A date for the recount hasn't been set.

