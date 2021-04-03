Red Ants Pants Music Festival is going for it this summer, with limitations

After a year off because of COVID-19, the Red Ants Pants Music Festival returns this summer for its 10th anniversary July 22-25.
After months of research, ongoing consultation with state and local health officials and community members, the festival announced it will proceed with hosting the event, but will be capping the number of tickets sold to provide a venue capacity that is less than 60% of our average attendance.
Festival organizers are encouraging attendees to get vaccinated before the event, and to prepare for new health and safety measures to help create a safe and welcoming experience for all.
Tickets go on sale Saturday at 8 p.m., with the full lineup to be released in May.
Named the “Montana Event of the Year” by the Montana Office of Tourism, the Red Ants Pants Music Festival takes place in a working cow pasture at the Jackson Ranch just outside of White Sulphur Springs. The festival supports mission-based work to increase women’s leadership, promote rural communities and support working family farms and ranches.
While past headliners have included Merle Haggard, Emmylou Harris, Charley Pride, Lyle Lovett, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal, and many more Grammy Award winners, the festival is also known for introducing emerging artists to new fans.
“As everyone works through re-emerging toward a new normal, it is our goal to set a benchmark for safety and transparency through our protocols and through our communications with our loyal festival fans and our community. In short, we feel we can play a leadership role in the healing process. The festival invests in our mission of increasing women’s leadership, promoting rural communities and supporting our working family farms and ranches – a mission that we feel is greatly needed now more than ever,” said festival founder and producer, Sarah Calhoun. “As you can imagine, our artists are also navigating a new path forward so our full lineup will not be released for a few more weeks. Just know: we have some of our favorites from the past ten years lined up for what will be an incredible experience.”
Ticketing information can be found online at https://redantspantsmusicfestival.com/tickets/.
Vendor applications are now open and the festival will be opening up volunteer applications in May after the full lineup is released. Additionally, the festival welcomes suggestions for its rural Montana scavenger hunt, “MontANTa.” Organizations and/or businesses in small towns across the state are encouraged to express their interest in hosting a red ant banner this summer by emailing: info@redantspantsmusicfestival.com.
Red Ants Pants Music Festival is the primary fundraising event of the Red Ants Pants Foundation. Thanks to ongoing support over the last 10 years, ticket sales and donations have fueled more than $110,000 in mission-based community grants; launched our successful Girls Leadership Program; and sponsored numerous timber skills trainings. Despite the challenges of the past year, our programs have continued to make positive impacts. Learn more at www.redantspantsfoundation.org.