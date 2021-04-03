Red Ants Pants Music Festival is going for it this summer, with limitations

After a year off because of COVID-19, the Red Ants Pants Music Festival returns this summer for its 10th anniversary July 22-25.

After months of research, ongoing consultation with state and local health officials and community members, the festival announced it will proceed with hosting the event, but will be capping the number of tickets sold to provide a venue capacity that is less than 60% of our average attendance.

Festival organizers are encouraging attendees to get vaccinated before the event, and to prepare for new health and safety measures to help create a safe and welcoming experience for all.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at 8 p.m., with the full lineup to be released in May.

Named the “Montana Event of the Year” by the Montana Office of Tourism, the Red Ants Pants Music Festival takes place in a working cow pasture at the Jackson Ranch just outside of White Sulphur Springs. The festival supports mission-based work to increase women’s leadership, promote rural communities and support working family farms and ranches.

While past headliners have included Merle Haggard, Emmylou Harris, Charley Pride, Lyle Lovett, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal, and many more Grammy Award winners, the festival is also known for introducing emerging artists to new fans.