It’s been over nine months since historic flooding devastated Red Lodge, but the town continues to heal as the spring season begins.

Resulting from a unique combination of seasonal factors, floodwaters ripped through the small tourist community, leaving behind washed-out roads and bridges, homes swept away, and tons of debris.

With the event approaching its one-year mark, reconstruction of the retaining wall against Rock Creek continues, hollowed-out homes still stand vacant and various Caterpillar machinery can be seen in neighborhoods along the creek.

When Red Lodge resident Amanda Cox returned home just east of Rock Creek on Sunday night June 12, she found her sun deck gone and the water level rising. “At 2:15 (a.m.) we were getting a pound on our door telling us we have limited time to pack our stuff and get out because it was flooding pretty bad at that point,” she said.

For the next three nights, she slept in her car with her husband and two dogs in the Red Lodge Airport parking lot before they could return home.

Her deck and a portion of her back yard were lost. But, it was worse for neighbors, some whose basements filled with mud and others who lost their homes entirely.

The terrible flood came a year after a devastating fire blackened nearby mountainsides and nearly roared right into town. And there have been floods and fires before that.

“Now, there’s talk about another fire, another flood, another fire and a flood,” Cox said. “So, we’re a little worried, but we’ll see what happens,”

A toolbox for disasters

The June flash flooding has been described as a 500-year flood, caused by warm weather and heavy rains washing the late-season snowpack out of the mountains all at once.

This particular group of conditions has also been called an atmospheric river — heavily concentrated moisture in the lower levels of atmosphere — which are most common along the Pacific Coast. California has suffered 13 atmospheric rivers this winter, which have produced record rain and snow in parts of the state and caused billions in damage. But, those moist airstreams usually blow themselves out before they get to Montana.

“So it’s rare for that much moisture to make it into our area and a flood of that nature is very rare,” said NWS Billings meteorologist Julie Arthur.

Many of the washed-out structures in Red Lodge remain almost a year later, although the same can’t be said of residents. With a population of 2,257 reported by the 2020 census, it’s been estimated that about 100 people permanently left Red Lodge due to a combination of property damages, a lack of sufficient relief and lingering trauma.

In total, about 100 homes in Red Lodge were affected, along with dozens of businesses and buildings, several washed out public and private bridges, tangled power and water lines, and partially destroyed roads.

Following an emergency declaration, some frustrated residents claimed state and federal aid was going more quickly to economic interests like reopening the Beartooth Pass and Yellowstone National Park than to local housing.

Following the flood, the total number of National Flood Insurance Plans with FEMA in Red Lodge was 18. Elsewhere, Cox said residents who had applied for flood relief were told by FEMA reps they were eligible for $6,000 to replace $100,000 due to their location on the local floodplain.

“That might amount to a couple of things here and there but compared to the emotional damage that’s been done, that replaces nothing,” she said.

Cox added that the most significant aid to date has come from local volunteers and organizations. She recalled seeing pallets of water donated by Amazon Prime along with food donations brought in from Billings the very next day.

According to the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation’s annual report, more than $1.3 million had been donated to the Carbon County Disaster Relief Fund. It was distributed through four phases of grants to households, property owners, agricultural producers and disaster recovery navigators throughout Carbon County, according to executive director Tracy Timmons. The number of volunteers has decreased since the floods, but are now more specialized for home remediation work rather than removing muck.

More relief money available

Timmons noted there are still hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding yet to be distributed. Since renters are one demographic that have yet to benefit, she said they were looking there for its next phase of grants.

“If there’s anything to take away from all this, it’s all the sectors, all sides of the county coming together that really reinforce the human spirit,” she said.

Coming off a significant wildfire season from the prior year, which was preceded by a year of COVID-19 challenges, Red Lodge was looking forward to a normal year of tourists and summer events. Despite the devastation that followed, Red Lodge mayor Kirsten Cogswell said that none of their annual events were canceled but rather new ones like the Red Lodge Summer Fest have begun as a result of various fundraising events last year.

“That was started to specifically to help the merchants recover from some of the losses from a lack of tourism and I think it’s going to be a quite lovely annual event now,” she said.

Most residents have remained pragmatic and are now better equipped for the unexpected. Since the floods, an improved system of communication has developed with local city and county officials and disaster coordinators holding weekly meetings along with regular public updates on any developments.

Timmons explained during the beginning of the flooding, volunteers would agree to certain mitigation, communication and other roles using their personal resources and contact information which exposed their accessibility to hundreds — if not thousands — of people. Learning from this, they have since implemented centralized software for volunteer management.

“Now we have a toolbox for disasters,” she said.

In addition to a more prepared and organized response, there could also be more accurate forecasts ahead of similar events going forward. Arthur explained that part of the reason the flood came as such a surprise is because there was no data on record comparable to those specific conditions.

“If it’s not in our climatological records, then our signals are not going to really pick up on that, so it makes it more difficult to forecast,” she said. “Although now that we’ve had one and if there were to be another one, we might have more data in our models that would lead us down the right path with that.”

Working diligently

As far as public infrastructure is concerned, most flood remediation to date has focused primarily on road and bridge repairs though this focus may soon shift.

In conjunction with the Montana Department of Transportation, contractors Wadsworth Brothers and Wilson & Company began repairs in January on the retaining wall along Broadway Avenue where some of the most severe damage took place. Total repair costs have been estimated to be between $20-24 million with the intention of getting completed before the spring runoff begins.

In a February press release, FEMA announced that $1.5 million in public assistance funding had been approved for Red Lodge to date with future funding likely to be approved because of ongoing repairs that are needed and accrued volunteer hours recorded and submitted. Total hours recorded by the Red Lodge Area Foundation one month following the flood — which were subsequently submitted to FEMA — amounted to over 9,300.

Last week, the United States Department of Agriculture announced new funding for low-income residents in Carbon, Flathead, Park, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, and Yellowstone counties through the Rural Disaster Home Repair Program where qualifying residents can receive as much as $40,675 to assist with your flood recovery costs.

Still cleaning up

Arguably the next biggest issue that has gone largely unaddressed is the vegetative debris resulting from the flooding. Red Lodge residents have reported uprooted trees caught and unattended south of the Rock Creek Resort north of town.

In February, Montana Disaster and Emergency Services announced 34 debris removal sites in Yellowstone, Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties had been selected and would soon begin through a collaboration between them, FEMA, selected contractors and various state and county agencies.

In an online update, DES Recovery Program Manager Allison Taylor said they hope to begin removal in early April and finish by May with a hard deadline of June 16. Rock and sediment removal is a separate process and river data from before and after the flood must be collected before funding can be granted.

“Due to the scope of this project, it does take a lot of work and it takes a lot of time, but we’re working diligently and we’re going as fast as we can,” Taylor said in the update.

As far as Rock Creek’s retaining wall is concerned, there may not be a hard deadline in place but its work carries on as if there is one. Repairs are expected to be completed by sometime in April or May, despite weather challenges like a recent storm leaving over three feet of snow in town.

Cox and other locals have noticed crews out working on repairs at least six days a week in recent months regardless of the conditions. She’s even seen them plowing snow out of their worksite when necessary.

“I said to them one day, ‘you guys are really hauling ass,’” she recalled. “And they said back to me, ‘yeah, it’s because we want to get this done by May.’”

