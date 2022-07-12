Red Lodge neighborhood still isolated after bridges washed out by flooding

A month after historic flooding tore through Red Lodge, one neighborhood south of town is still struggling to return to normalcy.

The road bridges crossing Rock Creek in the area were either destroyed or closed by the flooding, leaving a group of about 30 residents stranded with nothing but a single footbridge.

Two bridges connecting East Side Road to Highway 212 were washed out completely, while a third bridge at Howell Gulch Road suffered extensive damage.

The footbridge at the nearby Rock Creek Resort is currently the only access point in and out of the area.

The resort suffered no damage from the flooding and residents quickly reached out to management to see if they could freely use its bridge until repairs could be made. General Manager Kelly Lurz said ownership told them to do whatever is needed for residents.

“It’s pretty miraculous that the river never came up and threatened us,” she said. “And we’ve become the lifeline for all those people.”

All the building materials for two temporary bridges on East Side road are expected to arrive Thursday or Friday this week and are estimated to take six to eight days to construct. Since the Howell Gulch bridge is a private bridge rather than a county bridge, it is up to the property owner to fund its repairs. There is currently no timetable for its re-construction and it’s estimated that it could re-open in September at the earliest.

After a month of limited access, residents are anxious for the bridges to get repaired. The pipeline that supplied natural gas to their homes was lost with one of the bridges, and hot water and heating has been shut off ever since. Some residents currently rely on propane gas for home cooking while others have been using personal RVs or rented rooms at Rock Creek Resort. NorthWestern Energy has been working to restore the energy infrastructure into the neighborhood, but has made little progress to date due to the amount of materials and the vehicles needed to cross the river.

People also fear the possibility of future emergencies. Neighborhood resident Jason Beato says many of the people living there are vulnerable with the bridges out.

“There’s a lot of elderly couples that live out here with heart conditions,” he said. “And there’s no way for emergency services to get here if something were to happen.”

Another concern is the lack of evacuation options during the summer wildfire season. Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Cyrina Allen said that residents were instructed prior to the bridges washing out to evacuate the area. She added that until the temporary bridges are constructed, search and rescue teams may get deployed to homes depending on the situation.

Residents also expressed frustration with the delays in beginning construction of the new bridges. Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock said that contractual hurdles have pushed back the start date multiple times.

“It’s one of the downfalls of construction and one of the downfalls of contracts,” Bullock said. “And I was premature with the dating and the guarantees [to residents] and I accept that.”

He added that design changes to the temporary bridges also pushed back the start to construction. Since the water levels are still running high throughout Rock Creek and the floods resulted in altered tributaries, adjustments to the bridges had to be made to account for these geographic changes. This may also lead to further delays in the future.

“This flood has moved a colossal amount of material,” Bullock said “I’ve heard from a lot of upset people recently but I want them to know that everything humanly possible is being done.”