Red Lodge 'not open for business': Emergency managers urge travelers to stay away, look to clean up and rebuild

The message was clear during a Red Lodge community meeting Tuesday night: The events of the previous few days were a “nightmare” and the town faces a long recovery.

In the high school gymnasium, Red Lodge fire chief and emergency incident commander Tom Kuntz guided the shocked and weary-eyed community through what happened to cause the usually tepid mountain stream of Rock Creek to turn into a raging river that washed away homes, roads and bridges in minutes.

“What a difference a year makes,” Kuntz told the crowd with a nervous chuckle. “I think you could have walked across Rock Creek last year at this time without getting your feet wet.”

The juxtaposition of the community’s woes from just a year ago was stark. At around this time in 2021, Kuntz was managing the state’s largest wildfire, the Robertson Draw fire in the mountains south of town. Now he was trying to coordinate a massive cleanup and construction operation to help return the community to a sense of normalcy in as little time as possible. It was a daunting job.

As warm rain fell on relatively fresh and warm spring snowpack, one containing a high snow-water equivalent, in the Beartooth Mountains Saturday, the Forest Service started asking campers in the region to evacuate, Kuntz said. It was the earliest indication of what would come.

On Sunday evening, Red Lodge fire department responded to a broken gas line near Rock Creek. When they arrived they discovered the line had broken because the bridge it ran under had been swept away. It was the first indication for authorities in Carbon County that they faced a rapidly escalating emergency.

Sandbagging, evacuations and alerts began as parts of the sidewalk and roads along Rock Creek began to crumble into the stream. Banks eroded and debris was forced into buildings. By the time the floodwaters receded, parts of Broadway were gone and other parts were under massive amounts of river debris and boulders.

Nearly all the infrastructure along the creek within the county was impacted by the flood to include bridges, gas lines and sewer mains.

“Just a note, you don’t want to drive over a bridge unless you know it’s safe,” said Kuntz. “Every bridge south of Red Lodge is compromised at this point.”

But the biggest concerns of the meeting’s participants was what the future had in store. Business owners, home owners and renters wanted to know when they could return to their properties, what they should do if they had nowhere to stay, and when could they could reopen for business.

Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock discussed the city-county cleanup operation by pointing out that the flood emergency was a countywide event. He highlighted the efforts being made to truck in fill for missing sections of road and to bring temporary bridges in from as far away as Sidney, Montana.

“This is a nightmare,” said Bullock. “There’s no other way to say it.” Bullock is among those who were evacuated from their homes.

The commissioner asked the community for patience and to let construction crews work unencumbered by crowds and onlookers. It was going to take time and the faster the crews could work, the better.

Sheriff Josh McQuillan told the crowd to avoid all areas blocked by signs and to keep away from the water’s edge.

“If there’s no sign there it’s probably open, if there’s signs you need to stay away. That’s probably gonna be the easiest way because that’s going to change itself,” said the sheriff. He added that the sheriff’s office, already spread thin, was spending a lot of time dealing with people too close to the water. Kuntz added that in some places there was no land under pavement or under the river banks and fears remained those sections could collapse. Water rescues would be next to impossible in the high water.

Positive news from the meeting came in the form of a good weather outlook. Even though the weekend called for more rain and warmer temps at higher elevations there was no threat of another serious flood event. It was welcome news the hospital in Red Lodge was also open and could see emergency patients as needed. And an all-hazard emergency management team had arrived to help coordinate recovery efforts and mitigate losses.

In the meantime, those displaced from their homes were staying temporarily at the fairgrounds. Some wanted to know what would come of the fair and Independence Day celebrations. Others were concerned about reopening their businesses. Kuntz said reopening was different for each business. A motorcycle shop had different requirements than a restaurant. But keeping crucial things like the grocery store and gas station open were high on the list, while hotels and restaurants should remain closed.

But the message was more clear when Kuntz was asked what the plan was as people travelled to the city for summer recreation in the coming weeks.

“What are we telling people in the store and the shop owners?” one meeting participant asked. “Are we open for business?”

“As a community leader, I think I always want to say Red Lodge is open for business,” Kuntz said. “Right now, Red Lodge should not be open for business.”

There is nowhere for them to go, Kuntz said. And opening up for the summer season is a long way down on the list of things emergency managers are working on as of Tuesday but it is a concern for them and the Chamber of Commerce. A plan was being worked, he added.

But a sign along the highway in Rockvale warns travelers to stay away.

It reads: “Red Lodge is evacuated. Please do not come.”

