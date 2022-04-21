Republicans debate farm issues in Miles City

Three Republican candidates for Montana’s eastern U.S. House district met Thursday night in Miles City for a farm issues forum that focused mostly on one candidate who didn’t attend, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale.

Opponents Kyle Austin, of Billings, James Boyette, of Bozeman, and Charles Walking Child, of Helena, made it clear that Rosendale, Montana’s current at large representative, was what prompted each of them to run. The Montana Farmer’s Union sponsored the forum. It was announced at the beginning of the event that Rosendale was invited to attend but declined.

“When he's at the legislature. When he says no to supporting aid to Ukraine. It means he doesn't care when he says that we're not going to support our veterans. It means he doesn't care. Rosendale just says no,” Austin said. “The 2023 Farm Bill is just around the corner. Montana needs a representative there that is going to build that farm bill stronger and better for the next five years to support our agriculture community through drought, whether it's hay or whether it's production, through the pricing whether it's through our trade wars, getting our prices up there so our farmers and ranchers are not undercut. That is what we need. That is why you need a better representation in Congress.”

Austin, raised on a farm near Havre, argued often that a Montana farm kid was a better representative for Eastern Montana. It was a selling point not directed at Rosendale, Maryland native, but also Boyette, who grew up on a farm in southwest Idaho.

But Boyette wasn’t backing down with his own farm bona fides. He critically assessed Rosendale’s “product of the U.S.A” meat labeling bill of not requiring American labels on U.S. beef once it crosses the border.

“I believe that we need to be proud of where our food comes from, the hard work that our farmers and ranchers do,” Boyette said, “and have someone that's willing to take action to address specific issues such as drought, wildfire, water shortages, and make changes.”

Walking Child said he was running to represent all Montanans and after touching on the need for affordable housing, said he was also the candidate to represent “small ranchers, family ranchers and family farmers.”

“It is very crucial that we save them and preserve our food chain and localize our production here in the state of Montana, processing, and provide affordable housing for that, Generational Montanans regardless of race is very important,” Walking Child said. “Montana is being invaded and I want to build a wall around Montana, to preserve our farmers and ranchers and our way of life. And it's so important that we stand up and rise together and get involved.”

Each candidate was given a minute to answer each question, which frequently meant Walking Child was cut off before he could wrap up his responses.

The forum was very farm specific. Concerning health care, the candidates were asked how they would address the mental health crisis in farm country, given that the suicide rate in Montana is among the worst in nation, and, with drought adding to the stress of farm families, risks are escalating.

“We need to make sure that insurance companies start putting people over their profits when it comes to the suicide rate among farmers and ranchers,” said Boyette, who works in rural Montana as a medical products representative. “My family's dealt with it and to address a lot of the stress going on there, we need to have support from our federal government to provide the resources and funding necessary for them to have what they need to take care of their crops, to take care of their livestock, and to not be put in those kinds of situations and make sure that any sort of mental health program is accessible for everyone.”

Austin is a Billings pharmacist, who said three big concerns driving farm suicide are debt, drought and fear of losing the family farm. He talked about his own experience holding onto the farm started by his grandfather.

“I fought with the banks. I've been through the drought. What we need is under my ag for all plan, which revamps FSA by providing low interest loans to these farmers and ranchers. So, if there is a drought, guess what? You don't have the fear of losing your farm or ranch to the bank,” Austin said. “You work with the FSA under my one plan, which is my health care plan. This provides access to all Americans and Montanans in rural communities. If you feel like you're suicidal, if you feel like you're depressed, guess what? You don't have to make an appointment. You don't have to wait 90 days to get help. You should be able to walk into a facility whether it's your health department, your FSA and say I need to talk to somebody, and someone should be there to sit down and talk to you. And if that's not enough time, get referred.”

Walking Child said the answer to better mental health was to have more fun and exercise.

“As for them being depressed, wanting to commit suicide, God never designed you to commit suicide,” Walking Child said. “You want to take a good look at how bad Democrats are in their socialism, look on the reservations. They're depressed too. But I want to uplift our people and we could do it together through activity, not through mental health therapists, but by providing roller skating rinks. Remember when you did that? Yep, roller skating rinks, hockey activities, that's the way we're going to get healthy. Heck with the government, we need to regulate them.”

