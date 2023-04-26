Following the Legislative session, Republicans will have control of hiring and firing at the Montana Consumer Counsel.

The change marks the first time since the state Constitution created an attorney to represent consumers 51 years ago that the makeup of the committee overseeing the Consumer Counsel isn’t evenly split between Republicans and Democrats.

Three years ago, that even split thwarted Republican attempts to make the Consumer Counsel retract concerns about NorthWestern Energy’s plans to acquire a larger share of Colstrip Power Plant.

The break from bipartisanship comes as NorthWestern is preparing again to acquire a larger Colstrip share. Once again, the Consumer Counsel will be called upon to weigh the acquisition’s risks to consumers and make a case against the deal if necessary.

By law, Republicans will now have a four-to-two advantage on the Legislative Consumer Committee. The new law proposed by Sen. Keith Regier, a Kalispell Republican, puts two members from the majority of each chamber on the committee and one member from the minority party in each body. A similar split is proposed for every committee meeting between sessions.

“A 50-50 makeup of interim committees does not reflect the will of the voters. I've had several constituents ask why interim committees aren’t balanced like the legislature makeup? And all I could answer is it's the law. Senate Bill 176 would correct that,” Regier told Senate and House lawmakers in hearing on the law.”

The Consumer Committee isn’t like other interim committees, which conduct government studies and craft bills for the coming session. Up to this point, those laws required bipartisan support to pass committee.

Consumer Committee actions are immediate. When the Consumer Counsel needs additional funding for expert witnesses and outside legal counsel, it’s the Consumer Committee that makes the call. The committee also has the power to fire the Consumer Counsel or anyone on the Counsel staff, which includes two economists, a utility analyst, and an office manager.

The two-year budget for the office is $1.5 million, plus an additional $150,000 for extraordinary expenses, such as hiring an expert analyst of utility rates, or corporate restructuring.

There have been several attempts by Republican lawmakers to exert more control over the Consumer Counsel since 2020, when Republican members of the committee ordered the Consumer Counsel to retract his concerns about NorthWestern’s Colstrip plans.

Montana’s Consumer Counsel at the time was Bob Nelson. Nelson had just persuaded state utility ulators that NorthWestern had failed to prove that buying more of Colstrip was in the public interest. Details about how much consumers would be paying for Colstrip maintenance and operations, as well as repairs were scant.

While NorthWestern was suggesting to Montana ulators that it was in a sound trade, acquiring a 25% share in Colstrip Unit 4 from Puget Sound Energy for one dollar, Puget was telling Washington ulators the power plant was uneconomical and in need of big repairs. Nelson wanted to know more about the power plant.

Montana’s utility ulator, the Public Service Commission, agreed with Nelson, deeming NorthWestern’s application inadequate and requiring the utility to disclose more.

Republicans on the Consumer Committee informed Nelson that they had concluded that boosting NorthWestern’s ownership of Colstrip was good for consumers. Republican lawmakers Mike Hopkins, of Missoula, and Jeff Welborn, of Dillon, ordered Nelson to retract his concerns.

“We believe it’s both our constitutional and fiduciary duty, as both elected leaders and paid staff alike, to advocate for whatever is the best deal overall for Montana’s electric consumers,” the two Republicans wrote. Welborn identified himself as “vice chairman of the Consumer Counsel” a position that doesn’t exist.

The two lawmakers didn’t have the right to dictate Nelson’s legal work. And they lacked the votes on a bipartisan, four-person committee to fire Nelson or his staff.

The following session, Republicans attempted to fold the Consumer Committee into the Energy and Telecommunications Interim Committee, the body that not only oversees the Public Service Commission but is also where NorthWestern Energy airs grievances when it feels the PSC has run amok. In 2017 as NorthWestern’s bond rating soured, it blamed the PSC, telling ETIC that commissioners “have lost their regulatory minds.”

The Consumer Counsel frequently sides with the state’s largest monopoly utility. Counsel Jason Brown earlier in April settled a rate case with NorthWestern Energy that will raise the monthly bills of residential electric customers 28% and the bills of small businesses 25%.

But Colstrip Power Plant is one issue the Consumer Counsel has repeatedly pushed back on NorthWestern’s plans. In 2008 when NorthWestern persuaded Public Service Commissioners to bill customers $407 million for the utility’s 30% share of Unit 4, Nelson asked the PSC to reconsider, arguing that customers should pay no more for the Colstrip share than what NorthWestern paid, $186 million.

The Consumer Counsel has on three occasions opposed NorthWestern on cost recovery stemming from prolonged periods of mechanical failure at the power plant.

At the start of the 2023 legislative session, Republican lawmakers on the Rules Committee voted to prevent the Montana Consumer Counsel from testifying on bills unless the Consumer Committee granted approval ahead of time. Lawmakers abandoned the decision, but Consumer Counsel Jason Brown proceeded by offering testimony as a neutral expert witness and only when called upon. No one called upon Brown.

NorthWestern’s latest proposed Colstrip acquisition, a 220-megawatt transfer of Spokane-based Avista Corp’s share of the power plant, for free, hasn’t resulted in a regulatory filing with the PSC. It remains to be seen whether the Consumer Counsel will raise the same concerns it did with the 2020 deal with Puget Sound Energy, a sale that eventually failed.