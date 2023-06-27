A bridge collapse on BNSF’s southern Montana route is unlikely to disrupt commodity shipments significantly, a rail analyst said this week.

The collapse that sent rail cars hauling sulfur and asphalt into the Yellowstone River early Saturday will block the route between Billings and Missoula for the next several months. But there is a serviceable BNSF route between Laurel and Shelby, which will put commodity shipments on the High-Line enroute to ports in the Pacific Northwest.

A spokesman for Montana Rail Link indicated that the BNSF track would be the detour for the near future. Questions remain unanswered about what the reroute means for Rail Link crews, which only travel the short line route between Huntley and Sandpoint, Idaho.

“MRL employs nearly 1,100 people. At this time, we are still assessing crew needs,” is what MRL spokesman Andy Garland offered Tuesday.

For commodities, the transition should be manageable, said Lochiel Edwards a rail analyst for Montana Grain Growers. As it happens, train activity across Montana’s busiest routes hasn’t been at full steam, mostly because there isn’t strong export demand for the two primary Midwest crops, soybeans and corn.

“Things have really tanked as far as exports go. They’ve got a bunch of trains parked at BNSF because business is so low,” Edwards said. “If you’re going to lose a line, this is about as good a time as I’ve seen in quite some time.”

Midwest corn and soybeans bound for shipping terminals in Oregon and Washington have always accounted for more traffic than Montana wheat. In some years, surplus shipments of Midwestern commodities have put Montana wheat on a waiting list for terminal space.

But not this year. U.S. soybean exports to China were down 47% in May compared to the same period in 2022. Brazil’s exports to China were up 40%. The data comes from China’s General Administration of Customs.

Similarly, Brazil has usurped the United States for corn exports to China.

What the decline in exports means for Montana wheat is that rail demand is soft at times when winter wheat harvest is a few weeks out. Wheat exports are challenged, too. A strong dollar relative to other currencies makes wheat less competitive. Wheat exports have been on a decline in the United States since 2021, according to U.S. Wheat Associates. Montana exports most if wheat it produces to buyers in the Asian Pacific. The state ranks third nationally for wheat production.

Coal shipped out of Montana will be increasing during the remainder of 2003 because of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board ordering BNSF to haul at least 28 trainloads a month from Spring Creek, this after the mines owner Navajo Transition Energy Company won a preliminary injunction against BNSF.

NTEC is accusing the railroad of underserving the Spring Creek mine in 2022, which the mining company said cost it $150 million in revenue.

Through March, Montana coal production was down about 871,000 tons year over year. Signal Peak Energy’s Bull Mountains mine, which is primarily a coal exporter, is having its highest production year since 2014.

Coal ships out of Westshore Terminal in British Columbia.