Rocky Vista University earns accreditation to recruit students in 2023

Rocky Vista University has received approval from the American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation to recruit and accept students for the Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine in Billings for the summer of 2023.

MCOM plans on matriculating 80 students into its inaugural class, with a gradual ramp up to 160 students by 2025.

MCOM will be the first Montana-based four-year osteopathic school with a dedicated campus in the state and will have an economic impact on the Billings community, the state, and the surrounding area.

MCOM’s anticipated direct and indirect economic impact through 2023 is expected to total approximately $78.6 million, provide 350 jobs, and add more than $1.2 million in taxes to communities in the region, according to a press release from the university.

Upon full operation, MCOM is expected to support directly and indirectly 304 jobs in the region, generate $67 million in annual total economic impact and add $3.3 million in tax revenue to the state and local government.

The 12.8-acre campus and 138,000 square foot technologically advanced building, located on Monad Road and Shiloh, has been under construction since 2021 and is on track to be completed by the end of this year. Langlas & Associates of Billings is the general contractor for the project.

David Forstein, president and provost of Rocky Vista University, said the Billings campus is Rocky Vista's third campus in the Mountain West Region.

Residency placement rates are high, with 99% of its graduating students from the Colorado and Utah campuses establishing residencies in the U.S.

St. Vincent Healthcare and its parent company SCL Health will provide rotations in Billings and in Colorado. Billings Clinic already partners with University of Washington School of Medicine through its WWAMI program.

Billings Clinic had been approached about forming some kind of formal relationship with RVU in Billings but declined so that it can continue to partner with WWAMI.

"Billings Clinic’s mission is health care, education and research. With a health care workforce shortage in our region, we are keenly focused on advancing educational opportunities at multiple levels across our health system," said Zach Benoit, the Clinic's Community Relations Coordinator.

"We have longstanding relationships in place that will continue to receive our focus, but we will also continue to welcome students from new programs that meet our requirements and as we have capacity," he said.