Rose Park Elementary calls on community to help stop vandalism

Rose Park Elementary is asking the community to help identify those behind recent vandalism at the school.

Throughout the month of October, eight total windows have been broken during the weekends with two of them occurring Oct. 28.

In a letter sent out to parents the following day, Principal Amber Griffith informed parents of the recent trend and encouraged them to report any suspicious activity at or around the school to the police department. The letter also asks parents to inform other neighbors and remain vigilant.

“Hopefully with some diligence as a community, we will be able to stop the vandalism that has been recently plaguing our school,” Griffith wrote in the letter.

A police report has been filed by the school and their school resource officer has requested extra coverage around the area. This includes extra calls made to police patrol to routinely check the area.

Since the letter was sent out, some parents have approached the school to report activity they’ve noticed along with offering camera footage capturing anything suspicious, but no arrests have been made to date.

The school does not currently have their own security camera system installed but is working with the school district to potentially add one along with improved lighting around the school. Additional preventative measures are also being discussed.

All of the broken windows have been for classroom windows located on the sides and back of the school and were caused primarily by thrown rocks, according to Griffith. Despite temperatures beginning to drop into the winter season, she said that classroom temperatures or any other school operations haven’t been negatively affected by the damages to date. Only one window was completely broken through and has been temporarily boarded up.

‘This year’s been terrible’

A work order has been submitted to School District 2 which has made an initial estimate for total repair costs at $50 per window, though this figure is more of a ballpark-estimate for the purposes of filling out a police report.

The window repairs are expected to be completed between two and three weeks but the timetable for this type of job depends on the type, size, placement and installation of the window and the true total cost won’t be known until the job is finished, according to Billings Public Schools Executive Director of Facilities Scott Reiter.

Vandalized school windows are not unheard of but there has been a sharp increase across Billings this year. The string of broken windows at Rose Park comes on the heels of similar cases at Meadowlark and Highland Elementary and Skyview High School. In Highland’s case, 22 windows were broken in the days leading up to the new school year.

“This year’s been terrible,” Reiter said regarding the number of windows damaged compared to previous years.

Repairs for these windows come out of the school district’s general fund as unanticipated costs and often include overtime labor with work being done over the weekends along with buying and installing new materials. So far this year, the district has spent a total of $12,928.40 on window repairs.

Reiter added that restitution is possible for these costs, but only if the vandals are caught, which is rarely the case.

“It’s really irritating because the cost of this ultimately falls on the taxpayers and there’s that much less out of the general fund for us to work with,” Reiter said. “There’s that much less concrete to pour, or parking lot to finish or any other summer project that can’t get done now because you can’t have broken windows [in school].”

People noticing any suspicious activity around schools or nearby areas are encouraged to call the Billings Police Department’s non-emergency phone number 406-657-8200 and report the activity.