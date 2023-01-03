Rosendale among small group blocking McCarthy speakership

Montana U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and a handful of fellow Republican lawmakers blocked the election of GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker in three votes Tuesday.

McCarthy became the first representative in 100 years to be nominated by the majority party yet fail to secure the office within two rounds of voting. Lawmakers voted three times Tuesday before calling it a day. McCarthy, a California Republican who previously served as minority leader, needed 218 votes to secure the speakership, but fell 15 votes short on the first two votes, then fell to 202 votes after losing a supporter in a third round.

Ahead of the vote, Rosendale took his case to cable news.

“We gave Kevin McCarthy opportunities over the last two years to demonstrate leadership skill, whether it was the (continuing resolution to keep the government running), the (National Defense Authorization Act), the so-called infrastructure bill, we put him in a position where he could have negotiated some common sense reforms, and he failed on every measure,” Rosendale said on “Fox and Friends Weekend.” “We presented, many of us, amendments that we wanted to try and implement. Once again, he refused to speak with us.”

As a lawmaker in the minority in 2020, Rosendale voted to elect McCarthy speaker when Democrat Nancy Pelosi was reelected to the job.

Ahead of voting Tuesday, McCarthy told the press “last night I was presented, the only way to have 218 votes was if I provided certain members with certain positions, certain gavels to take over certain committees to have certain budgets. And they even came to the position where one, Matt Gaetz (a Florida Republican) said ‘I don't care if we go to plurality and we elect Hakeem Jeffries (The Democratic Minority Leader), that it hurts the new frontline members not to get reelected,’ ” McCarthy said. “Well, that's not about America, and I will always fight to put the American people first, not a few individuals that want something for themselves.”

Jeffries, a New York Democrat, won leadership of his party’s caucus toward the end of 2022. He led all candidates for speaker in voting Tuesday, but was six votes short of the necessary 218 necessary to secure the majority vote.

Rosendale didn’t respond to questions from Montana Lee Newspapers on Tuesday. The small caucus of Republicans opposed to McCarthy didn’t present a plan for flipping the votes of 198 fellow Republican lawmakers to supporting another candidate for speaker. As a group, the 20 lawmakers opposed to McCarthy eventually cast their votes for Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

However, Jordan was aligned with the majority of Republicans in voting for McCarthy.

Ryan Zinke, the state’s newly-elected Western District representative, joined the other 90% of House Republicans voting for McCarthy’s speakership. On social media, Zinke framed the holdup as grandstanding getting in the place of governing.

“A small handful of members with personal complaints are holding up the Republican majority. Going against Jim Jordan, Trump and 95% of the Republican caucus to get press clicks and playing right into the Dems strategy to divide us,” Zinke said on Twitter.

It was the first disagreement between the two Montana lawmakers who are likely to be opponents in the 2024 Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Zinke voted for McCarthy straight through the three votes. Rosendale first voted for Arizona Republican Andy Biggs, then pivoted to Jordan for the next two votes.