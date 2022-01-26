Rosendale asks court to dismiss campaign contribution lawsuit

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale is asking a federal court to throw out a lawsuit accusing the Montana Republican and the National Rifle Association of an elaborate 2018 funding scheme that allegedly produced nearly $400,000 in illegal in-kind 2018 campaign contributions.
In D.C. Federal District Court, Rosendale’s campaign is arguing the non-profit gun control group Giffords lacks the standing to bring the lawsuit, and that the D.C. District lacks the jurisdiction to hear the case stemming from Montana’s 2018 Senate race between Rosendale and incumbent Democrat Jon Tester.
Rosendale’s campaign reissued a statement Tuesday in which the Congressman dismissed the lawsuit as groundless:
"This anti-gun interest group made the same baseless allegations against our campaign more than three years ago, and there have been no findings by the Federal Election Commission that suggests their claims have any merit. This lawsuit is their latest attempt to villainize those of us who support the Second Amendment, and we are confident they will lose this lawsuit in a convincing fashion."
Rosendale had originally made the statement when the lawsuit was filed in November. An attorney for Rosendale, who declined to discuss the case for attribution, said Tuesday the defense would first challenge Giffords' right to bring the case, leaving arguments about the lawsuit’s merits for later.
The campaign did say in its Jan. 21 filing that Giffords “has alleged a convoluted and wide-ranging conspiracy to violate the Federal Election Campaign Act’s prohibition on coordinated communications.”
Giffords accuses the political arm of the NRA and Rosendale’s campaign of orchestrating a political ad-buying scheme using shell companies that allegedly benefitted Rosendale with $383,196 in illegally coordinated expenditures.
Giffords submits that Rosendale acknowledged during a 2018 interview he was in communication with Chris Cox about the NRA’s campaign plans for the Montana Senate race. Cox is the political director for the NRA Institute for Legislative Action.
“The Supreme Court confirmations, that’s what sent the NRA over the line,” Rosendale tells the interviewer, “Because in ’12, with Denny, they stayed out. They stayed out of Montana, but Chris Cox told me, he’s like, ‘We’re, we're going to be in this race'.” Denny is a reference to former U.S. Republican Rep. Denny Rehberg, who challenged Tester unsuccessfully in the 2012 election.
The NRA’s campaign did run ads targeting Tester for U.S. Supreme Court confirmation votes the NRA opposed as bad for the Second Amendment. Rosendale did the same. At times the same person was placing ads for both the NRA and Rosendale. Giffords alleges that companies producing the ads were also functionally one business, managed out of the same building by the same people, but using two different business names. That kind of coordination is illegal.
Giffords first filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, not only against Rosendale and NRA Institute for Legislative Action, but also Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, and former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, suggesting that all three politicians benefited from the same scheme. All told, in-kind contributions to candidates amounted to $35 million, Giffords contends.
But the FEC wouldn’t issue a ruling on the complaints Giffords brought. When Rosendale says the FEC made no findings on the claims against the Montana politician, he’s correct. The FEC also didn’t clear the Rosendale campaign.
Giffords then sued the FEC and D.C. District Court ordered the Federal Election Commission to issue a “reason-to-believe determination,” within 30 days, which the FEC didn’t do. After the FEC failed to follow the court order, Giffords was empowered to sue the defendants directly.