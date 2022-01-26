Rosendale asks court to dismiss campaign contribution lawsuit

The campaign did say in its Jan. 21 filing that Giffords “has alleged a convoluted and wide-ranging conspiracy to violate the Federal Election Campaign Act’s prohibition on coordinated communications.”

Giffords accuses the political arm of the NRA and Rosendale’s campaign of orchestrating a political ad-buying scheme using shell companies that allegedly benefitted Rosendale with $383,196 in illegally coordinated expenditures.

Giffords submits that Rosendale acknowledged during a 2018 interview he was in communication with Chris Cox about the NRA’s campaign plans for the Montana Senate race. Cox is the political director for the NRA Institute for Legislative Action.

“The Supreme Court confirmations, that’s what sent the NRA over the line,” Rosendale tells the interviewer, “Because in ’12, with Denny, they stayed out. They stayed out of Montana, but Chris Cox told me, he’s like, ‘We’re, we're going to be in this race'.” Denny is a reference to former U.S. Republican Rep. Denny Rehberg, who challenged Tester unsuccessfully in the 2012 election.