Rosendale blasts BLM director as 'eco terrorist'

U.S Rep. Matt Rosendale blasted BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning as a tree-spiking echo terrorist on Thursday in a rant about President Joe Biden’s political appointees, though observers say Manning wouldn’t have qualified for the job without Rosendale’s early votes.

Rosendale in a House Natural Resources Committee targeted Manning as a Biden appointee of questionable background, then launched into a mischaracterization of the Bureau of Land Management director’s role in a 1989 tree-spiking incident when she was in her 20s.

Stone-Manning, as a young environmentalist in Missoula, had mailed a letter to federal officials informing them of tree spiking in an Idaho timber stand slated for logging. The spikes can wreck chainsaws and severely injure loggers. The mere possibility of spikes is enough to shut down a logging operation. She later testified against two men convicted of spiking trees in exchange for legal immunity. Stone-Manning was never charged. The men involved say Stone-Manning sent the letter but wasn’t part of the spiking or the planning of the event.

Stone-Manning has answered questions about the incident for a decade as she advanced through government jobs. She is a former staffer for Sen. Jon Tester, a chief of staff for former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock and a past director of Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality. It’s the DEQ gig that required the approval of Montana’s state senators in 2013, among them Matt Rosendale, who listened to the Stone-Manning saga as a member of the Legislature’s Senate Natural Resources Committee, and then voted for her. And, he voted for Stone-Manning again on the Senate floor.

Here’s how Stone-Manning explained the incident to Rosendale’s committee in 2013: “A rather disturbed person who was not a student handed me a letter one day on campus and said, would you mail this letter? I had no idea if what was in the letter was factually true or not. I had no idea if there was a tree sale in northern Idaho that had been spiked, or not. But the fact that it could have been, led me to mail that letter because I did not want anybody to get hurt. The person who gave me that letter was, frankly, frightening. So, I mailed the letter and didn't say much about it.

“As a result of my testimony, I helped put the person who in fact had spiked those trees and subsequently committed an act of domestic violence, I helped put him in prison,” Stone-Manning said. Though present, Rosendale wasn’t one of the legislators to question Manning.

By the time Stone-Manning was being vetted by U.S. Senate for the BLM directorship, the story was more focused. The man who gave her the letter, James Blount, was no stranger. Still, one man sentenced for the incident , Jeff Fairchild, told the Washington Post ahead of Manning’s confirmation that her role was to deliver the letter only. Blount and Fairchild were sentenced to prison the tree spiking.

Rosendale on Thursday characterized Stone-Manning as a tree spiker: "We've got a BLM director, Stone-Manning, who is an eco-terrorist who was arrested for life threatening tree spiking tactics in order to halt duly authorized timber sales and operations. When a bandsaw in a sawmill hits a tree that's been spiked, that band saw becomes unraveled and bounces around from the high speeds it was traveling and can take the lives of everybody who was standing anywhere near. That's the kind of a crime that she was arrested for.”

Rosendale went on to question whether Stone-Manning was in cahoots with a BLM lessee who had been granted changes to long-established grazing practices. He seemed to be talking about the latest grazing practices authorized for the American Prairie which runs bison on a several hundred thousand acres in north-central Montana. Ranchers in the region are vehemently opposed to American Prairie and the bison. Republican elected officials from former U.S. Rep. Denny Rehberg to Gov. Greg Gianforte have led that opposition for a decade.

Asked about Rosendale’s reversal on supporting Stone-Manning, spokesman Jonathan Eberle said the details of the tree-spiking incident presented during the director’s U.S. Senate confirmations were new to Rosendale.

“During Manning's U.S. Senate confirmation hearings, information came to light that she made a plea bargain agreement with law enforcement to be absolved of her crimes. This information was not brought forward in 2013,” Eberle said.

A transcript of the 2013 hearing for Montana Senate Natural Resources confirms that an agreement for legal immunity wasn’t mentioned. However, there wasn’t a plea agreement. Manning never entered a plea and was never charged.

It’s very unlikely Stone-Manning would have been considered for BLM director without her tenure as Montana’s top environmental regulator, which Rosendale approved.

"Matt Rosendale was right when he backed Tracy to run DEQ,” said Chris Saeger, who briefly worked at DEQ during Stone-Manning’s tenure. “She is highly qualified, fair and cares about bringing diverse interests to the table to compromise about natural resource management. Unfortunately, today was just the latest example of how his combative extremism is hurting Montana. Since going to Washington, he's embarrassed us at every turn while turning a blind eye to the bread-and-butter issues we expect our leaders to focus on."

Saeger is probably best known for his work watchdogging The Department of Interior for Western Values Project, a liberal public lands group. At one point, Saeger was in the running to hold the record for the most freedom of information requests to DOI. WVP was a persistent thorn in the side of Ryan Zinke. Those were rough days for former President Donald Trump’s Department of Interior. Throughout Trump’s tenure, the Bureau of Land Management was without an appointed director. There were interim directors who couldn’t get confirmed by a Republican-controlled Senate.