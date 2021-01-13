Rosendale calls for Cheney demotion, opposes Trump's 2nd impeachment

The Montana GOP issued a press release backing Rosendale’s position on the vote, saying that impeaching the president “only renews the divide many are trying to bridge following Congress' certification of the 2020 election, and further demonizes the hundreds of thousands of Montanans that supported President Trump's candidacy.” The statement was attributed to GOP Chairman Don Kaltschmidt.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Washington Post picked up Rosendale’s late Tuesday tweet calling for Cheney to step down. Montana’s congressman was a split second behind Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs in demanding Cheney lose her powerful post. Wednesday, the Montana congressman and others were gathering support for Cheney’s removal, said Fones.

“Talking to the members, I think a lot of people in Republican circles were just very shocked by this, not coming to conference about this, not prepping stuff. Coming out for it, just kind of blew a lot of people away,” Fones said.

Biggs has been on the attack against Republicans calling for Trump’s removal, but he’s also in the hotseat after a video showing right-wing activist and felon Ali Alexander crediting Biggs and two other House Republicans for planning the Jan. 6 protest that lead to a deadly assault on Congress.