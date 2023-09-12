The federal government shutdown at the end of September is becoming increasingly more likely as a minority of House Republicans, including Montana’s Matt Rosendale, object to short-term funding proposals.

The remainder of Montana’s congressional delegation say they will support a continuing resolution to keep the government running as the House and Senate reconcile budget differences.

At issue is the end of the federal fiscal year, Sept. 30, after which Congress has budgeted no money to keep several government services operating. House Republican leadership is scrambling to pass the 12 appropriations bills comprising the budget by month’s end, but even then there’s no time to reconcile the bills with those of the Senate.

The scenario Congress faces isn’t uncommon. The tool for keeping the government open is a continuing resolution, which rolls forward the spending of the current budget for several months, usually until Christmas, so the funding can be decided for the remainder of the new fiscal year.

Congress has passed one or more continuing resolutions to keep the government running in all but three of the last 47 years, the Congressional Research Service reported in May.

But a minority of Republicans are refusing to extend government funding by way of a resolution.

Rosendale, who didn’t respond to questions for this story, has busily tweeted his opposition to the continuing resolution for the last several days, insisting that the House pass its 12 appropriations bills by months end, while at the same time offering appropriations amendments that were sure to fail, such as preventing Ukraine security assistance being issued until a wall is competed across the U.S. border with Mexico.

Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, announced there would be impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, a red meat offering for the far right members of his caucus. But Rosendale saw the hook in the California Republican’s offering.

“This is simply a ploy to coerce Members into falsely choosing to either fund Nancy Pelosi’s failed policies and budget with a continuing resolution or proceed with the impeachment inquiry,” Rosendale tweeted. “This is reckless government, and I will not be pressured by such tactics. The American people deserve better!”

Alternatively, McCarthy could easily muster support from Democrats to pass a continuing resolution. Other member of the House Freedom Caucus, to which Rosendale belongs, threatened to oust McCarthy from the speaker’s chair for doing so.

The rest of Montana’s delegation was more measured. Rep. Ryan Zinke, Montana’s Western District Republican, said Monday he would vote for a continuing resolution provided the House passed its appropriations bill and proceeded after Sept. 30 to craft a budget based on appropriations work.

Zinke is a member of the House Appropriations Committee. He cautioned that most government funding was on autopilot and wouldn’t be affected. The power of the House is the power of the purse, and Zinke said representatives surrender that power to post-September funding maneuvers.

“I’m both senior enough, and a constitutionalist that fully supports Article I, Section VI, that no money be withdrawn from the Treasury, unless by appropriations,” Zinke said. “I think appropriations are incredibly important, for two reasons. One, is the House, I'd say, has been negligent for years on inventing these, what I call tricks. And these tricks and conveniences are the continuing resolutions, the omnibuses, mandated spending, and non-discretionary, discretionary spending. All these vehicles had the effect that Congress can punt and take the easy way out, and they have. But appropriations is hard. And I think Congress should do the hard work and appropriate everything.”

About 75% of federal spending is on autopilot and doesn’t get hashed out in appropriations, Zinke said. What’s left to review is the annually appropriated 25%, half of which is defense spending. It’s the remaining 11% that’s still being worked on.

Zinke lands on the same square as several Freedom Caucus member on things like defense spending. He opposes providing gender-affirming care for members of the military. He said he needs to see a plan for ending the Russian war against Ukraine before supporting more funding for Ukraine. He disagreed with the decision to provide cluster bombs to Ukraine earlier this year as other ordinance ran out.

Both Republican and Democratic leadership in the Senate support a continuing resolution.

“Senator Daines believes Washington, D.C. has a major spending problem and broken budget process. He believes we need to rein in wasteful spending and pass appropriations bills on time. But shutting down the government would ultimately fail to bring fiscal sanity to Washington and would only hurt Montana veterans, seniors and our national parks,” said Rachel Dumke, spokeswoman for Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines.

Daines has voted against short-term funding measures in the past, but in January he cosponsored a bipartisan bill to avoid future government shutdowns, by requiring Congress to remain in session until a budget is crafted.

Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, said the a government shutdown would weaken the United States. In three terms, Tester has never risked a government shutdown by blocking a short-term funding measure.

“A government shutdown would undermine our national security, hurt our veterans, and only benefit our foreign adversaries like the Chinese government who want to take America’s place as the world’s leading military and economic superpower,” Tester said in an email. “As a farmer, I don’t sit back and expect someone else to get the job done for me when I’m out on the farm. That’s why I’m committed to working with Republicans and Democrats to reach a bipartisan solution that provides certainty for our government and for Montanans.”

There is a farm hook to the latest government standoff. The 2018 farm bill expires Sept. 30 and a replacement bill isn’t ready. Several farm programs will expire without an extension.