topical top story

Rosendale keeps lopsided fundraising lead

Matt Rosendale

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale maintains his lopsided fundraising lead over 10 other candidates for Montana’s U.S. House District.

Campaign finance reports for the first quarter of 2022, show Montana’s current at-large representative with more than $1 million cash on hand. Rosendale raised $199,000 in contributions in the first three months of the year, but also picked up $24,000 from PACs and transfers from other campaign committees.

This is Rosendale’s third U.S. House campaign. He has also been a losing candidate in a high-stakes U.S. Senate race. His fundraising machine has a sophistication the other candidates in the race don’t have.

By contrast, the remaining candidates in the race reported a combined $106,794.73 cash on hand. Two of the candidates, Republicans James Boyette and Kyle Austin reported no cash available. A Third Republican, Charles Walkingchild didn’t file a report.

Boyette did raise $400 in donations and received $1,850 in PAC money, but ended the quarter with a negative $2,218 on the books.

Mark Sweeney

Miles City native Mark Sweeney is running as a Democrat in the Eastern Montana race for Congress against incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale. 

Democrat Mark Sweeny reported the most among the non-Rosendale candidates, with $55,000 cash available and $80,000 in donations, plus a loan to himself of $1,740.

Independent Gary Buchanan was third for money available with $37,734. Buchanan, who has been a candidate for a few weeks, received $15,573 in donations. He also had a personal loan of $25,000.

Fourth was Penny Ronning, a former Democratic Billings City Council member, who finished the quarter with $11,809 available after raising $22,697 in donations. Ronning had a personal loan of $595 and $875 from a PAC.

