Rosendale rages against a non-problem in viral speech, say political analysts

In a rousing floor speech Thursday, Montana U.S. Rep Matt Rosendale accused House leaders of approving tens of millions of dollars in spending without a vote by members, but he wasn’t correct, according to political analysts.

The congressman suggested that on “fly-in” days, usually at the beginning of the week as lawmakers are returning to Washington, D.C., House leaders were passing hundreds of millions of dollars in spending through a political move known as unanimous consent.

The speech was part of an historic three-day stretch of performative politics in which a group of 20 Republicans, Rosendale included, repeatedly voted against Rep. Kevin McCarthy for House speaker. McCarthy had been previously selected in caucus as the Republican nominee and 90% of the Republican representatives voted for him repeatedly, while opponents offered no compelling path to electing an alternative to the lawmaker from California, who is the leader of the caucus.

Friday evening, the "never Kevin" faction began to soften after days of negotiations with leadership.

Simply put, unanimous consent allows Republican and Democratic leadership to speed bills to passage, provided not a single lawmaker objects. Representatives are told in advance that unanimous consent is taking place. Any single lawmaker can object and force the presence of the body as a whole.

Here’s how Rosendale described it in a floor speech that lasted more than 14 minutes:

“Our constituents think, as they watch us on C-SPAN today that this is how every day functions. They think that this is how every bill gets addressed in this body,” Rosendale said, referring to the several days of in-person voting taking place to elect a House speaker. The Montana lawmaker was among 20 representatives that prevented the election of McCarthy, a California Republican, to be speaker through more than a dozen votes spread over three days.

“They will be shocked to learn, the ones that you have not disclosed the little nasty secret to, that unfortunately that's not how it works around this place. That under the current rules, and under the current leadership construction, that for fly-in days, typically Monday at the beginning of the week, the leadership on both sides of the aisle negotiate a number of bills, 15 to 20 pieces of legislation that one Democrat and one Republican stand on this floor to discuss momentarily.

"And then they say the magic words, ‘without objection, we will pass this by unanimous consent.’ And there are two people standing on the floor passing pieces of legislation that oftentimes are the naming of buildings that don't really bother anybody or affect one's life. But in many circumstances, spend millions and tens of millions of dollars that the taxpayers are obligated to cover. And their representative was not even here to vote upon it. That, my friends, is wrong! It is wrong!”

The miscommunication about unanimous consent didn’t go unnoticed by political scientist Matt Glassman of the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University. Glassman is a scholar on congressional rules and procedure. He said no one is using unanimous consent to pull the wool over the eyes of representatives.

“The thing about unanimous consent is that it's not a trick, because any individual can just block it by going to the floor and saying ‘I object.’ Anyone can object,” Glassman said.

The most high profile example of a representative forcing an in-person vote by his colleagues was Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who in March 2020, forced his colleagues to return to Washington, D.C., to pass the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, the single largest spending bill of the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers had left town fearing for their health. The vote was going to be nearly unanimous. All but Massie were prepared to pass the bill through unanimous consent.

“That’s the best example of this actually failing,” Glassman said. “I remember people were terrified. The CARES act was going to get 420 or 425 votes, or whatever. It was almost unanimous. But (Massie) forced a majority of the House to come back and do it the regular way.”

Montana Lee Newspapers asked Rosendale’s staff for examples of House leadership using unanimous consent to authorize millions in spending without lawmakers being aware. There was no response.

It is possible someone could attempt to pass major legislation through unanimous consent, that is to say without lawmakers in attendance for in-person voting, Glassman said. But because any single member can object to the exercise, stopping it cold, those votes don’t withstand disagreement.

What Rosendale was correct about, was a decline in the opportunities lawmakers have for debate. That decline is rooted in a decades-long shift away from debating for the sake of changing votes. Those debates today center more on putting opponents in uncomfortable positions of casting embarrassing votes on amendments, or using votes to signal to constituents rather than change a bill’s outcome. Leaders in the House and Senate have attempted to limit those opportunities.

“It does make it harder to process stuff. And it takes longer, and it lets the minority have opportunities to embarrass the majority by putting tough votes to the moderates,” Glassman said of opening debate. “You can understand why the leadership closed it down, there's no doubt about that. And there's good and bad in closing it down. But Rosendale is not wrong, that it's harder for him to participate on the floor. You know, 30-40 years ago, it wouldn't have been a question that if he wanted to offer an amendment to an appropriations bill, he would have had that opportunity on the floor.”

Those opportunities for participation to debate and amend bills on the floor declined as lawmakers became less interested in compromise, said David Parker, head of the Political Science Department at Montana State University. Watching Rosendale perform on television and social media, Parker doesn’t think the representative is interested in being persuasive.

“He’s more interested in being nasty to Democrats and people who disagree with him than finding common ground,” Parker said.

Over three days of voting against McCarthy, who 90% of Republicans chose as their candidate for speaker, Rosendale and 18 others rotated through four alternative names for speaker, including former president Donald Trump. Most of the people offered as McCarthy alternatives weren’t serious candidates. Several, including Trump, made it known they endorsed McCarthy.

There were a lot of raw, political performances, televised on C-SPAN and cable news. Rosendale got in some viral political dunks, at one point announcing that he was voting for “Kevin” then after suspenseful pause, adding “Hern” the Oklahoma Republican who by Friday afternoon had shown no interest in the speaker position by voting for McCarthy 13 times in a row.

At the very end of each roll call vote was Republican Ryan Zinke. The former at-large Montana representative and Interior secretary had been wearing the “representative-elect” title as the new congressman from Montana’s Western District. Newly elected candidates couldn’t be sworn in until the speaker was elected.

Friday was the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, an attempt to subvert the certification the 2022 presidential election.