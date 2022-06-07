Rosendale trouncing Republican opponents; Ronning winning Dem primary

Matt Rosendale is trouncing his Republican opponents for Montana’s Eastern U.S. House District in early returns as two other congressional primaries in the district played out Tuesday night.

Rosendale, Montana’s at-large representative, lead the GOP field with 24,644 votes, compared to 4,789 votes for Kyle Austin of Billings, 2,540 votes for James Boyette of Bozeman, and 1,958 votes for Charles Walking Child of Helena.

The Associated Press called the race for Rosendale about an hour after polls closed.

The Congressman spent the days leading up to June 7 touring hydroelectric dams in Idaho and Washington. During the primary season, he didn't participate in any political forums where his opponents were present to answer questions.

In February, the Republican National Committee, at the request of the Montana GOP, invoked Rule 11 to endorse Rosendale. The rule prevents the RNC from lending support to a primary candidate unless the candidate is unopposed in most cases.

In the Democratic Primary, Penny Ronning, of Billings had 11,799 votes to Billings resident Skylar Williams’ 3,116. Mark Sweeney, who died unexpectedly at his Philipsburg home May 6, received 3,568 votes. In the event Sweeney wins, the Montana Democratic Party will hold a nominating convention to select a replacement candidate.

In the three-way Libertarian primary, Sam Rankin of Billings, had 478 votes. Roger Roots of Livingston, had 266. Samuel Thomas of Missoula, had 307.

U.S. House District 2 is anchored by Billings, Great Falls and Helena in the West and stretches east to the North Dakota border. The counties that make up the district have favored Republicans. Election data from 2010 through 2020 shows that in four of the last seven U.S. House races, the margin of victory for GOP candidates over Democrats in the counties that now comprise the Eastern district has been greater than 20%. Only once was the margin closer than 15%.

Rosendale won 61% of the vote in the east as a statewide candidate running against Democrat Kathleen Williams in 2020. The only Republican to do better since 2010 was Denny Rehberg, who was an eight-year incumbent in 2010 when he won 62% of the vote in the Eastern district counties.

Rosendale has raised more than $1.6 million this campaign cycle, while his combined, the other candidates have amassed less than $200,000.

