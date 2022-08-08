Rubber Duck Regatta Sept. 11 helps prevent elder abuse

Big Sky Senior Services presents the Rubber Duck Regatta on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ZooMontana.
The event, now in its 26th year, features rubber duck moat races, kid’s carnival games, free Al Bedoo Shriners train rides, live entertainment and food trucks.
The grand prize duck race takes place at 1:30 p.m. Ducks are available for $5 each at local credit unions or online at www.BigSkySeniorServices.org. Zoo admission will be the purchase of a duck so either bring your purchased duck with you or buy a duck at the gate.
Proceeds from the regatta will go to client services to help prevent elder abuse.