 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rubber Duck Regatta Sept. 11 helps prevent elder abuse

  • 0
Rubber Duck Regatta

Rubber Duck Regatta

 RYAN WELCH, Billings Gazette

Big Sky Senior Services presents the Rubber Duck Regatta on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ZooMontana.

The event, now in its 26th year, features rubber duck moat races, kid’s carnival games, free Al Bedoo Shriners train rides, live entertainment and food trucks.

The grand prize duck race takes place at 1:30 p.m. Ducks are available for $5 each at local credit unions or online at www.BigSkySeniorServices.org. Zoo admission will be the purchase of a duck so either bring your purchased duck with you or buy a duck at the gate.

Proceeds from the regatta will go to client services to help prevent elder abuse.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chicago man sentenced to 75 years in prison for 2020 Billings homicide

Chicago man sentenced to 75 years in prison for 2020 Billings homicide

Lorenzo James Harris was cuffed and restrained in court Thursday, where District Judge Michael G. Moses gave his decision for counts of deliberate homicide, tampering with evidence and other felonies and misdemeanors. Moses acted as the sole juror in Harris’ homicide case as it went to bench trial earlier this year, an exceptionally rare occurrence, and a first for Moses.

Boaters amazed at changes to Stillwater River following June flooding

Boaters amazed at changes to Stillwater River following June flooding

As veteran boaters have returned to explore the Stillwater River following historic June flooding, they’ve been amazed at what they are finding — one famous wave caused by a rock ledge named Beartooth Drop has been filled in, a new series of large waves has appeared just upstream.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfing dogs catch waves at California championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News